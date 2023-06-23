PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi holds Hi-Tech Handshake event with top CEOs in Washington

On Saturday, PM Modi will make a short stop on his way from the maiden state visit to US, in Egypt's Imam al-Hakim bi Amr Allah Mosque. PM Modi's visit to Imam al-Hakim bi Amr Allah Mosque, a 1,000-year-old mosque that holds immense significance back in India, with focus on the Dawoodi Muslim community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 23) held one-on-one meeting with top CEOs in Washington. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, American astronaut Sunita Williams attended the meeting with PM Modi in Washington.

On Thursday, PM Modi attended State dinner hosted by US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House after which he addressed a joint sitting of the US Congress.

Here's how PM Modi's Egypt mosque visit holds significance for Indian Dawoodi Bohra Muslims

The guest list encompassed a diverse range of individuals, including government officials, business leaders, fashion designers, and prominent Indian Americans. Among the notable attendees were star athletes, a renowned violinist, a Hollywood director, and the esteemed son of a civil rights icon.

Distinguished industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra are among the esteemed guests invited for the state dinner. The guest list also includes prominent Indian-origin industry executives Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Indra Nooyi, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Representing the Indian government, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra are among the esteemed attendees. Notable American figures in attendance include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and US envoy to India Eric Garcetti.

It is reportedly said that PM Modi will spend nearly half an hour at the Al-Hakim Mosque-- a historic and prominent mosque in Cairo named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021), the 16th Fatimid caliph.