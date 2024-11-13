Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH)

A recently surfaced video showcasing a vintage SONY laptop from 1986 has captivated tech enthusiasts and nostalgia seekers across the internet.

A recently surfaced video showcasing a vintage SONY laptop from 1986 has captivated tech enthusiasts across the internet. The clip, which has quickly gone viral, offers a fascinating glimpse into early portable computing, leaving viewers amazed by how far technology has come—and curious about the origins of today’s sleek devices.

In the video, a man carefully demonstrates the basic yet charming features of the SONY laptop, which in its time would have been the pinnacle of portable tech. From its hefty design to its monochrome display and rudimentary interface, the laptop is a stark contrast to the ultra-thin, touch-responsive devices we use today.

Yet, it’s precisely this retro charm that has sparked an enthusiastic response among netizens, with many expressing nostalgia for vintage gadgets or marveling at how computing technology has transformed in the past few decades.

A user wrote, "The computer chronicles is my favorite show They had a tv show documenting portables and pc’s of the 80’s and 90’s. It’s fascinating I encourage anyone to see it. We’ve come so far and so quickly Kilobytes turned into terabytes faster than anyone dreamed."

Another user commented, "Technology is really fast improving."

