Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH)

A recently surfaced video showcasing a vintage SONY laptop from 1986 has captivated tech enthusiasts and nostalgia seekers across the internet.

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 7:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

A recently surfaced video showcasing a vintage SONY laptop from 1986 has captivated tech enthusiasts across the internet. The clip, which has quickly gone viral, offers a fascinating glimpse into early portable computing, leaving viewers amazed by how far technology has come—and curious about the origins of today’s sleek devices.

Also read: BEWARE! 5 words & phrases you should NEVER Google to avoid being hacked or scammed

In the video, a man carefully demonstrates the basic yet charming features of the SONY laptop, which in its time would have been the pinnacle of portable tech. From its hefty design to its monochrome display and rudimentary interface, the laptop is a stark contrast to the ultra-thin, touch-responsive devices we use today.

Yet, it’s precisely this retro charm that has sparked an enthusiastic response among netizens, with many expressing nostalgia for vintage gadgets or marveling at how computing technology has transformed in the past few decades.

A user wrote, "The computer chronicles is my favorite show They had a tv show documenting portables and pc’s of the 80’s and 90’s. It’s fascinating I encourage anyone to see it. We’ve come so far and so quickly Kilobytes turned into terabytes faster than anyone dreamed."

Another user commented, "Technology is really fast improving."

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yogi government to showcase tribal heritage at international festival marking Birsa Munda's birth anniversary AJR

Yogi govt to showcase tribal heritage at international festival marking Birsa Munda's birth anniversary

On camera, Independent candidate slaps SDM at polling booth amid Rajasthan bypolls voting (WATCH) shk

On camera, Independent candidate slaps SDM at polling booth amid Rajasthan bypolls voting (WATCH)

Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH University set to be completed this month, to be operational by year-end anr

Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH University set to be completed this month, to be operational by year-end

Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall for next five days till november 17; IMD sounds yellow alert in several districts anr

Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall for next five days; IMD sounds yellow alert in several districts

Bengaluru SHOCKER! 52-year-old goldsmith loses life after being wedged between wall and lift vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! 52-year-old goldsmith loses life after being wedged between wall and lift

Recent Stories

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Pushkar Fair 2024: Meet world's most expensive horse worth Rs 11cr RBA

Pushkar Fair 2024: Meet world's most expensive horse worth Rs 11cr

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon