Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

    PM tweeted Lord Parashurama is revered for his valour, mercy, and compassion. 
     

    PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 3, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the country people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti. 

    Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi, wishing everyone a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya. He also prays that this special day brings prosperity to everyone's lives.

    In another tweet on Parshuram Jayanti, PM wrote many congratulations to fellow citizens on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti. Lord Parashurama is revered for his valour, mercy, and compassion; he tweeted in Hindi.

     

    Parshuram Jayanti is also known as Akshaya Tritiya, and it marks the birth of Lord Parshuram. Lord Vishnu's sixth incarnation, Lord Parshuram (literally meaning Rama with an axe), descended on Earth to save it from the barbarity of the Kshatriyas. In most parts of the country, the day is known as Parshuram Jayanti.

    Following the Hindu calendar, the Parashurama Jayanti comes on the Tritiya (third day) of 'Shukla paksha' in Vaisakh. Following the Gregorian calendar, the day occurs in April or May.

    Also read: 13 key takeaways from Modi-Scholz discussions in Berlin

    Also read: 'It is a case study': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over soaring inflation and power crisis

    Also read: Indian girl in Berlin makes a portrait of PM Modi, gets an autograph

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur internet suspended gcw

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur, internet suspended

    Leaked draft reveals US court set to strike down abortion rights Report gcw

    Leaked draft reveals US court set to strike down abortion rights: Report

    13 takeaways from Modi-Scholz discussions in Berlin

    13 key takeaways from Modi-Scholz discussions in Berlin

    How about a Uniform Education System, HC asks Centre, Delhi govt - adt

    How about a Uniform Education System, HC asks Centre, Delhi govt

    NCP leader Nawab Malik taken from jail to hospital, condition 'serious' - adt

    NCP leader Nawab Malik taken from jail to hospital, condition 'serious'

    Recent Stories

    Google Pixel Watch likely to feature 300mAh battery cellular connectivity gcw

    Google Pixel Watch likely to feature 300mAh battery, cellular connectivity

    football epl Glory for Man United Emotional Ronaldo sets club's future goal after Brentford win snt

    'Glory for Man United': Emotional Ronaldo sets club's future goal after Brentford win

    5 Indian designers who are worthy of a Met Gala invite drb

    5 Indian designers who are worthy of a Met Gala invite

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Mock Test to be held today, exam on May 7 - adt

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Mock Test to be held today, exam on May 7

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur internet suspended gcw

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur, internet suspended

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon