PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the country people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti.

Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi, wishing everyone a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya. He also prays that this special day brings prosperity to everyone's lives.

In another tweet on Parshuram Jayanti, PM wrote many congratulations to fellow citizens on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti. Lord Parashurama is revered for his valour, mercy, and compassion; he tweeted in Hindi.

Parshuram Jayanti is also known as Akshaya Tritiya, and it marks the birth of Lord Parshuram. Lord Vishnu's sixth incarnation, Lord Parshuram (literally meaning Rama with an axe), descended on Earth to save it from the barbarity of the Kshatriyas. In most parts of the country, the day is known as Parshuram Jayanti.

Following the Hindu calendar, the Parashurama Jayanti comes on the Tritiya (third day) of 'Shukla paksha' in Vaisakh. Following the Gregorian calendar, the day occurs in April or May.

Also read: 13 key takeaways from Modi-Scholz discussions in Berlin

Also read: 'It is a case study': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over soaring inflation and power crisis

Also read: Indian girl in Berlin makes a portrait of PM Modi, gets an autograph