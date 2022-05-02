Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It is a case study': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over soaring inflation and power crisis

    Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Narendra Modi's eight years of misgovernance is a case study.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 2, 2022, 3:12 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, in his latest attack, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising inflation, unemployment, farmers' issues, and a power crisis. Gandhi alleged that PM Narendra Modi's eight years of misgovernance is a case study. 

    Gandhi listed all the issues in his recent tweet, and PM Modi's misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. 

     

    Gandhi's attack comes on a day when PM Modi commences his three-day European tour. Reports suggest that PM Modi has 25 engagements on the present trip to scheduled countries, which he will be visiting for around 65 hours. 

    Again on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi over the ongoing power crisis in some regions of the country. He tweeted, questioning the Prime Minister about whom to blame for the current 'failure' over the crisis, due to the shortage of coal supplies and plants shutting for maintenance amid soaring electricity demand.

     

    He also tweeted Modi's old videos of himself lecturing, where he promised to make the 24 hours of electricity a reality. 

    Also Read: Centre vs states: Opposition leaders present 'facts' after PM Modi's fuel tax attack

    Also Read: Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi, expresses desire to become Rajasthan CM

    Also Read: Left with eight days of coal: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over coal crisis

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
