Indian girl in Berlin makes a portrait of PM Modi, gets an autograph

There is tremendous enthusiasm among Indians settled in Berlin regarding the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Germany. This was evident when Prime Minister Modi was warmly received by the Indian community on his arrival in Germany's capital Berlin.

During this, Prime Minister Modi met some children. The children shared their creativity with the Prime Minister and communicated in Hindi.

Earlier, at Hotel Adlon Kempinski where the Indian Prime Minister is staying, the Indian community welcomed him with the cheers of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Prime Minister Modi later tweeted, "It was morning in Berlin, yet many people from the Indian community came. It was wonderful to connect with them. India is proud of the achievements of its Diaspora."

Among the many Indian community members who lined up to meet the Prime Minister was a little girl. She had come with a portrait of the Prime Minister that she made.

Prime Minister Modi asked the girl about why she made his portrait. To this, she said that he was her inspiration. She told the Prime Minister that it took her a little over an hour to make the portrait. Touched by the gesture, the Prime Minister posed for a photo with the girl and portrait and even gave her an autograph.

The Prime Minister was also seen enjoying a song praising India sung by a young boy who had come to meet him.

During his visit to Berlin, Prime Minister Modi will be meeting members of the Indian Diaspora. There are around 200,000 Indian origin people settled in Germany, which also happens to be India's biggest trading partner in Europe.