PM Narendra Modi disbursed Rs 2,400 crore under the Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, which has supported 15 lakh jobs. He stated that the aspirations, skills, and potential of the country's youth are crucial for shaping a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed beneficiaries, industry representatives and stakeholders associated with the Prime Minister Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana and said aspirations, skills and potential of the country's youth shape the path to a Viksit Bharat.

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PM Modi disbursed incentives worth around Rs 2,400 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), a flagship employment-linked incentive scheme. This incentive has supported the creation of 15 lakh employment opportunities across the country, a release said.

Addressing the gathering shortly after returning from his visit to France and Slovakia, where he participated in the G-7 Summit and engaged with world leaders, the Prime Minister noted that India's youth are receiving unprecedented recognition globally for their talent, skills, and potential. He remarked that the world increasingly acknowledges the capabilities of young Indians and emphasized that the Government is committed to ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to transform their potential into success.

A Bridge Between Industry and Workforce

"Prime Minister Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana is much more than an employment scheme. It is an initiative designed to strengthen the aspirations of young people entering their first jobs while creating a robust bridge between industry and the workforce," he said.

He observed that while many schemes are typically focused either on employees or employers, this programme simultaneously supports both. The Government stands with young people beginning their professional journeys and encourages institutions that create new employment opportunities, he said.

PM Modi said that nearly 70 lakh new jobs have been created so far and an equal number of first-time employees have been brought under the ambit of social security. He noted that close to 20 lakh young people have completed six months in their first jobs, while around 10 lakh beneficiaries have already received incentives under the scheme upon completing this milestone. More than Rs 2,000 crore has been directly transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts. Describing this support as more than financial assistance, PM Modi said it reflects the nation's recognition of the hard work of its youth and its confidence in their future.

The Prime Minister also expressed satisfaction over the participation of institutions and enterprises that have generated employment opportunities under the scheme. "Employment generation gains momentum when the Government, industry, and youth work together. The initiative is a reflection of a new India where young people receive opportunities, industries receive encouragement, and employment generation becomes a national mission," PM Modi noted.

Government's Broader Employment Efforts

Highlighting India's demographic strength, the Prime Minister observed that India is among the youngest nations in the world and that the journey towards becoming a developed nation is intrinsically linked to the aspirations, skills, and capabilities of its youth. He reiterated the Government's commitment to ensuring that every young Indian is able to advance according to his or her talent and ambition.

PM Modi emphasized that over the past twelve years, the Government has worked to strengthen every pathway to employment. "Significant efforts have been made across sectors ranging from infrastructure and innovation to manufacturing, the digital economy, space technology, and startups. Initiatives such as Make in India, Vocal for Local, efforts to take local products to global markets, and Mission Manufacturing have expanded avenues for both employment and self-employment," PM Modi noted.

PM Modi highlighted that Government investment of more than Rs 12 lakh crore in infrastructure is creating a strong foundation for employment generation. He also noted that assistance exceeding Rs 33 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has enabled millions of young people to establish their own enterprises. Referring to women's empowerment, he stated that more than 10 crore women are associated with Self-Help Groups, while over 3 crore women have emerged as Lakhpati Didis. He added that initiatives such as PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma have strengthened the livelihoods of small entrepreneurs, street vendors, and traditional artisans.

Emerging Sectors and the Gig Economy

The Prime Minister cited the rapidly expanding drone sector as an example of how emerging technologies are creating new employment opportunities. Speaking about the transformative impact of the digital economy, PM Modi highlighted the emergence of the gig economy, platform-based services, content creation, and technology-driven enterprises as important sources of employment and income.

"Once unimaginable opportunities have now become viable livelihoods for millions of young Indians. The same transformation is evident in India's vibrant startup ecosystem, which continues to foster innovation, create jobs, and contribute to the country's economic growth", Shri Modi underscored.

Startup Ecosystem Growth

The Prime Minister highlighted the remarkable growth of India's startup ecosystem over the past decade. He noted that while the country once had only around 500 startups, today more than 200,000 registered startups are operating across nearly every district of the nation.

Global Engagement and Future Technologies

"The global community is increasingly optimistic about India's future and has immense confidence in the capabilities of its young population," PM Modi said. Referring to his recent visit to France, he recalled the successful organisation of the "India Innovates" event, which brought together Indian startups and global investors in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, space technology, green energy, and biotechnology. He remarked that such engagements demonstrate the growing international interest in India's innovation ecosystem and its expanding role in shaping the technologies of the future.

The Prime Minister stated that India is actively entering into new trade agreements with countries around the world. These agreements, he noted, are opening new markets for Indian industries and creating fresh opportunities for Indian professionals.

"While the world is preparing for the economy of the future, India is preparing to lead it. As nations increasingly move towards future technologies, India is focused on equipping its youth with the skills and capabilities required to thrive in a rapidly evolving world", he emphasised.

Employment with Security and Dignity

The Prime Minister also drew attention to a significant transformation in India's employment ecosystem over the past twelve years, one that often receives less attention but remains critical to the journey towards a developed India. "The Government's focus has been on linking employment with security, dignity, and social protection. Technology is being leveraged to modernize the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), simplify pension systems, and expand access to health insurance and affordable healthcare for millions of workers. The same philosophy guides labour reforms undertaken by the Government," he noted.

Empowering Women in the Workforce

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growing contribution of women to India's economic and social development. "Reforms relating to night-shift employment, the promotion of work-from-home opportunities, and the strengthening of workplace safety mechanisms are intended to enhance women's participation in the workforce further," he said.

Address to Industry: Focus on Talent and Quality

Addressing representatives from industry, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of skilled talent, innovation, and quality in determining economic success in the twenty-first century. He observed that countries possessing these strengths will attract the greatest opportunities, and asserted that India has unprecedented potential in all three areas.

"The world is increasingly opening its doors to India and free trade agreements are concluded with nearly forty countries. These agreements are creating new markets, expanding access to global consumers, and generating fresh opportunities for brands built under the Make in India initiative," PM Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister emphasised that when a nation adopts a global outlook, the boundaries of success naturally expand. He stated that in the twenty-first century, training, mentorship, and internships are no longer optional but essential components of a future-ready workforce.

"The journey towards a developed India will not be driven by investment alone. Rather, it will be powered by the strength of talent, skills, and innovation. Quality must remain the defining benchmark across every sphere of national development. To compete and succeed on the global stage, India must consistently meet and surpass the highest international standards," he said

Message to the Youth

He observed that the world today places great expectations on India. Expressing confidence in the country's youth, he stated that young Indians will not only meet these expectations but exceed them through their determination, creativity, and capabilities. PM Modi described this confidence as the true strength of a Viksit Bharat and a reflection of the immense potential of India's youth power.

He also encouraged young people not to be discouraged by setbacks or failures. "Every failure carries valuable lessons and contributes to personal growth and future success. The true measure of a youthful mind lies in its ability to continuously learn from challenges, transform dreams into achievements, and create new aspirations after every accomplishment," PM Modi said. (ANI)