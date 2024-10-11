Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi directs Union Secretaries to dismiss underperformers; calls for rigorous assessment

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed Union secretaries to enforce strict measures against non-performers and corruption, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive evaluation of employee performance.

    PM Modi directs Union Secretaries to dismiss underperformers; calls for rigorous assessment anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed Union secretaries to take strict action against non-performers and corruption, calling for a thorough assessment of employee performance, according to reports. Under existing rules, the government has the authority to retire any staff member in the "public interest."

    Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1,78,173 crore to state govts ahead of festive season

    Sources revealed that during an interaction with central ministers and secretaries on Wednesday, a day after the J&K and Haryana assembly poll results, PM Modi referenced Fundamental Rule 56(j) of the CCS (Pension) Rules. This rule allows the "appropriate authority" to retire any government employee deemed unfit for continued service.

    The government must provide either a three-month notice or three months' pay and allowances for compulsory retirement. Employees aged 55 or older can be affected by this rule. Additionally, Rule 48 states that once a government servant completes 30 years of service, the appointing authority can retire them in the "public interest." Affected officers have the right to respond and can challenge the order in court. Government departments have compulsorily retired over 500 officers using these rules.

    According to sources, PM Modi gave a clear signal that government employees must perform, address public issues and enhance ease of living.

    While addressing the ministers and secretaries, the Prime Minister emphasized that good governance and development efforts are recognized and rewarded by the public, alluding to the BJP's success in Haryana and its strong performance in J&K, according to sources. The PM urged top officials and ministers to ensure that public grievances are handled thoroughly and promptly, rather than merely shifting files from one desk to another. He also instructed secretaries to dedicate one day each week to address these grievances, while ministers of state should oversee the process.

    Sources indicated that PM Modi highlighted that the PMO received 4.5 crore letters, including public grievances, over the past decade, in stark contrast to just 5 lakh letters received during Manmohan Singh’s final five years in office. This comparison underscores the increased hope among the public for the resolution of their complaints.

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man threatens acid attack on woman for her choice of clothes, fired

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection dmn

    Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection

    Kerala: 85 per cent of KSRTC depots in profit, says Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar anr

    Kerala: 85 per cent of KSRTC depots in profit, says Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man threatens acid attack on woman for her choice of clothes, fired gcw

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man threatens acid attack on woman for her choice of clothes, fired

    Dramatic escape as 5 undertrial prisoners use blanket, lungis, bedsheet to make rope & flee Assam jail (WATCH) shk

    Dramatic escape as 5 undertrial prisoners use blanket, lungis, bedsheet to make rope & flee Assam jail (WATCH)

    Pune SHOCKER! Food delivery man killed after being hit by 'drunk' Audi driver gcw

    Pune SHOCKER! Food delivery man killed after being hit by 'drunk' Audi driver

    Recent Stories

    Why has Aniruddhacharya baba apologised for his Bigg Boss 18 appearance? RKK

    Why has Aniruddhacharya baba apologised for his Bigg Boss 18 appearance?

    Elon Musk unveils Robotaxi USD 30,000 two-door driverless car, promises to make it available before 2027 WATCH gcw

    Elon Musk unveils Robotaxi, promises to make it available before 2027 (WATCH)

    cricket England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test scr

    England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test

    Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection dmn

    Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection

    Jigra review: Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's film worth your time? RKK

    Jigra review: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer will not please your JIGRA! Film lacks storyline

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon