PM Modi directs Union Secretaries to dismiss underperformers; calls for rigorous assessment

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed Union secretaries to take strict action against non-performers and corruption, calling for a thorough assessment of employee performance, according to reports. Under existing rules, the government has the authority to retire any staff member in the "public interest."

Sources revealed that during an interaction with central ministers and secretaries on Wednesday, a day after the J&K and Haryana assembly poll results, PM Modi referenced Fundamental Rule 56(j) of the CCS (Pension) Rules. This rule allows the "appropriate authority" to retire any government employee deemed unfit for continued service.

The government must provide either a three-month notice or three months' pay and allowances for compulsory retirement. Employees aged 55 or older can be affected by this rule. Additionally, Rule 48 states that once a government servant completes 30 years of service, the appointing authority can retire them in the "public interest." Affected officers have the right to respond and can challenge the order in court. Government departments have compulsorily retired over 500 officers using these rules.

According to sources, PM Modi gave a clear signal that government employees must perform, address public issues and enhance ease of living.

While addressing the ministers and secretaries, the Prime Minister emphasized that good governance and development efforts are recognized and rewarded by the public, alluding to the BJP's success in Haryana and its strong performance in J&K, according to sources. The PM urged top officials and ministers to ensure that public grievances are handled thoroughly and promptly, rather than merely shifting files from one desk to another. He also instructed secretaries to dedicate one day each week to address these grievances, while ministers of state should oversee the process.

Sources indicated that PM Modi highlighted that the PMO received 4.5 crore letters, including public grievances, over the past decade, in stark contrast to just 5 lakh letters received during Manmohan Singh’s final five years in office. This comparison underscores the increased hope among the public for the resolution of their complaints.

