Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1,78,173 crore to state govts ahead of festive season
The Union Government released Rs 1,78,173 crore in tax devolution to State Governments, significantly higher than the usual monthly allocation of RS 89,086.50 crore. This amount includes one advance installment in addition to the regular installment scheduled for October 2024
New Delhi: The central government on Thursday (Oct 10) announced the release of Rs 1.78 trillion to States for tax devolution, which includes an advance installment of Rs 89,086.50 crore. This decision aims to facilitate the upcoming festive season and boost capital spending, according to a statement from the finance ministry.
The statement from the Finance Ministry read, " The Union Government has released tax devolution of Rs 1,78,173 crore to State Governments on 10th October, 2024, as against the normal monthly devolution of Rs 89,086.50 crore. It includes one advance installment, in addition to the regular installment due in October 2024."
"This release is in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable States to accelerate capital spending, and also finance their development/ welfare related expenditure," it added.
The amounts received by the states are as follows:
Andhra Pradesh: Rs 7,211 crore
Arunachal Pradesh: Rs 3,131 crore
Assam: Rs 5,573 crore
Chhattisgarh: Rs 6,070 crore
Goa: Rs 688 crore
Gujarat: Rs 6,197 crore
Haryana: Rs 1,947 crore
Himachal Pradesh: Rs 1,479 crore
Jharkhand: Rs 5,892 crore
Karnataka: Rs 6,492 crore
Maharashtra: Rs 11,255 crore
Manipur: Rs 1,276 crore
Meghalaya: Rs 1,367 crore
Mizoram: Rs 891 crore
Nagaland: Rs 1,014 crore
Odisha: Rs 8,068 crore
Punjab: Rs 3,220 crore
Rajasthan: Rs 1,737 crore
Sikkim: Rs 691 crore
Tamil Nadu: Rs 7,268 crore
Telangana: Rs 3,745 crore
Tripura: Rs 1,261 crore
Uttarakhand: Rs 1,992 crore
West Bengal: Rs 13,404 crore