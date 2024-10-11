Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1,78,173 crore to state govts ahead of festive season

    The Union Government released Rs 1,78,173 crore in tax devolution to State Governments, significantly higher than the usual monthly allocation of RS 89,086.50 crore. This amount includes one advance installment in addition to the regular installment scheduled for October 2024

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 9:00 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

    New Delhi: The central government on Thursday (Oct 10) announced the release of Rs 1.78 trillion to States for tax devolution, which includes an advance installment of Rs 89,086.50 crore. This decision aims to facilitate the upcoming festive season and boost capital spending, according to a statement from the finance ministry.

    The statement from the Finance Ministry read, " The Union Government has released tax devolution of Rs 1,78,173 crore to State Governments on 10th October, 2024, as against the normal monthly devolution of Rs 89,086.50 crore. It includes one advance installment, in addition to the regular installment due in October 2024."

    "This release is in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable States to accelerate capital spending, and also finance their development/ welfare related expenditure," it added.

    The amounts received by the states are as follows:

    Andhra Pradesh: Rs 7,211 crore

    Arunachal Pradesh: Rs 3,131 crore

    Assam: Rs 5,573 crore

    Chhattisgarh: Rs 6,070 crore

    Goa: Rs 688 crore

    Gujarat: Rs 6,197 crore

    Haryana: Rs 1,947 crore

    Himachal Pradesh: Rs 1,479 crore

    Jharkhand: Rs 5,892 crore

    Karnataka: Rs 6,492 crore

    Maharashtra: Rs 11,255 crore

    Manipur: Rs 1,276 crore

    Meghalaya: Rs 1,367 crore

    Mizoram: Rs 891 crore

    Nagaland: Rs 1,014 crore

    Odisha: Rs 8,068 crore

    Punjab: Rs 3,220 crore

    Rajasthan: Rs 1,737 crore

    Sikkim: Rs 691 crore

    Tamil Nadu: Rs 7,268 crore

    Telangana: Rs 3,745 crore

    Tripura: Rs 1,261 crore

    Uttarakhand: Rs 1,992 crore

    West Bengal: Rs 13,404 crore

