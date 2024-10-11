Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man threatens acid attack on woman for her choice of clothes, fired from job

A Bengaluru man was fired after threatening to throw acid on a woman due to her clothing choice on social media. The woman's husband reported the threat to the police and the man's employer, leading to his dismissal.

A man in Bengaluru was fired from his job after he threatened to throw acid at a woman when he objected to her choice of clothes in a social media post. After the woman's husband lodged a complaint and posted a screenshot of the threatening message received to his influencer wife on Instagram, Nikith Shetty was dismissed.

Taking to X, husband Shahbaz Ansar wrote, “This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife’s face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening.”

Shahbaz tagged Bengaluru police, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in the tweet. "The person who was threatening my wife with acid attack works for Etios digital services. I don't think women are safe in this organisation," Shahbaz Ansar added.

Later, in a follow-up tweet, the journalist wrote that Nikith Shetty had been fired by the company. "The man who threatened my wife @KhyatiShree_ with acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen," he said.

Etios Services responded to the event by posting a message on Instagram expressing their "deep sadness" at Nikith Reddy's "unacceptable" behavior. The business promised to take the required actions to maintain a safe working environment.

“As a company committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment, we have taken immediate action. Nikith’s employment has been terminated for a period of five years, and we have filed a case against him to ensure accountability for his actions,” the company added.

