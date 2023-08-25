Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou

    In response to an invitation from his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister Modi embarked on his inaugural visit to Greece. The Athens International Airport welcomed him, where he was greeted by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.

    PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou
    In a notable recognition of his contributions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday (August 25) honored with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou.

    Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi conveyed his thanks to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Greek Government, and the citizens of Greece for bestowing upon him the Grand Cross of the Order of Honor. The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of this award as an expression of the deep respect that the people of Greece hold for India.

    The President of Greece bestows the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour upon Prime Ministers and notable individuals whose distinguished positions have enriched the reputation of Greece. The citation said, “In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India.”

    It also said, “On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India’s economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity.”

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted that Prime Minister Modi's instrumental role in strategically fostering Greek-Indian friendship, particularly in areas of shared interest, has garnered recognition through this award.

    In response to an invitation from his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister Modi embarked on his inaugural visit to Greece. The Athens International Airport welcomed him, where he was greeted by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.

    Upon arriving at the Hotel Grande Bretagne, PM Modi was greeted with an enthusiastic reception from the Indian Community. The atmosphere reverberated with spirited chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi.' The vibrant gathering waved the tricolour flag, and some even played drums to mark the occasion. Notably, PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece in the last four decades.

    During his stay at the hotel, Prime Minister Modi engaged with children and their parents. A young girl presented him with a Greek headdress and shared a painting she had created. The Prime Minister exchanged brief interactions with her and even posed for a selfie, capturing the special moment.

