Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action

Amid rising tensions in Manipur, the District Magistrate of Imphal West on Saturday announced the imposition of a total curfew in the district, effective from 4:30 PM on November 16, 2024, until further notice. This decision comes amid a deteriorating law and order situation in the region, necessitating stricter measures to maintain peace and ensure public safety.

Initially, curfew relaxation was granted from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM today under an order issued on November 15. However, escalating tensions led to the cancellation of the relaxation order, with authorities citing the need to restrict public movement to prevent any untoward incidents.

Essential services and specific categories have been granted exemptions, including:

Health services.

Electricity and water supply (PHED).

Public distribution (CAF & PD).

Petrol pumps.

Municipal services.

Press and electronic media.

Functioning of courts.

Movement of passengers with valid permits traveling to or from the airport.

Contractors and workers with valid Airport Entry Permits (AEPs).

Citizens have been advised to adhere to curfew orders and avoid activities that could escalate the situation. The administration assured that essential services would remain operational during this period.

The curfew follows a fresh cycle of violence in Manipur, which erupted last Monday. In Jiribam district, 11 suspected militants were killed in an exchange of fire after allegedly attacking a police station and a CRPF camp with sophisticated weapons. A day later, six civilians, including women and children, were abducted by armed militants from the same district.

Security forces directed to take necessary steps: MHA

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry, describing the security scenario as "fragile," has directed security forces to take all necessary steps to restore peace.

"The security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile for the past few days. Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order," the ministry said on Saturday.

The MHA also announced that strict action will be taken against individuals involved in violent or disruptive activities. It also stated that significant cases have been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for thorough and effective investigation.

"The security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace. Strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities," it said.

To address the security challenges, the Centre has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas, including violence-hit Jiribam, as of Thursday. AFSPA provides armed forces with sweeping powers to search, arrest, and open fire to maintain public order.

The police stations now under AFSPA include Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West, Lamlai in Imphal East, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi, and Moirang in Bishnupur.

Manipur has been plagued by ethnic violence since May 2023, with clashes between Imphal Valley-based Meitei groups and hill-based Kuki-Zo communities. The violence has claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands.

Jiribam, an ethnically diverse district, had largely avoided the unrest until the discovery of a mutilated farmer’s body in June triggered clashes.

