ISRO shares video of how Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from Lander to lunar surface | WATCH

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday (August 25) released a video showcasing the process of Chandrayaan-3 Rover descending from the Lander onto the lunar surface. The video provides a detailed view of the delicate maneuver as the rover ramped down to its designated location on the Moon.

India's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission has achieved a monumental feat by successfully landing on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday. This remarkable achievement not only marks a significant milestone in India's space program but also propels the nation into an elite group of four countries that have managed to land on the unexplored lunar surface.

After a flawless 41-day journey, India's Chandrayaan-3 has secured its place in history, making it the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon. This achievement follows closely on the heels of a recent lunar mishap involving a Russian lander heading to the lunar south pole.

Earlier today, ISRO unveiled captivating images of Chandrayaan-3 Lander taken by the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter. In a playful tweet, ISRO shared, "I spy you! Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter photoshoots Chandrayaan-3 Lander! Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC), boasting the most advanced lunar resolution available, captured Chandrayaan-3 Lander following its successful touchdown on 23/2³/23."

However, shortly after these images were shared, the tweet mysteriously disappeared from ISRO's timeline. This unexpected removal has sparked curiosity and led to questions about the potential significance of the images and their sudden disappearance.