Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISRO shares video of how Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from Lander to lunar surface | WATCH

    Witness the intricate descent of Chandrayaan-3 Rover from the Lander to the lunar surface in a captivating video released by ISRO on Friday. This footage provides a close-up look at the meticulous maneuver as the rover ramps down to its designated spot on the Moon.

    ISRO shares video of how Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from Lander to Lunar surface WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday (August 25) released a video showcasing the process of Chandrayaan-3 Rover descending from the Lander onto the lunar surface. The video provides a detailed view of the delicate maneuver as the rover ramped down to its designated location on the Moon.

    Watch the video here:

    'I spy you': ISRO shares pictures of Chandrayaan-3 Lander clicked by Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, deletes post later

    India's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission has achieved a monumental feat by successfully landing on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday. This remarkable achievement not only marks a significant milestone in India's space program but also propels the nation into an elite group of four countries that have managed to land on the unexplored lunar surface.

    After a flawless 41-day journey, India's Chandrayaan-3 has secured its place in history, making it the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon. This achievement follows closely on the heels of a recent lunar mishap involving a Russian lander heading to the lunar south pole.

    Earlier today, ISRO unveiled captivating images of Chandrayaan-3 Lander taken by the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter. In a playful tweet, ISRO shared, "I spy you! Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter photoshoots Chandrayaan-3 Lander! Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC), boasting the most advanced lunar resolution available, captured Chandrayaan-3 Lander following its successful touchdown on 23/2³/23."

    Chandrayaan-3 on Moon: India can strike gold at lunar south pole

    However, shortly after these images were shared, the tweet mysteriously disappeared from ISRO's timeline. This unexpected removal has sparked curiosity and led to questions about the potential significance of the images and their sudden disappearance.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Release order for ex-minister Amarmani Tripathi, his wife raises alarm; Madhumita Shukla's sister 'shocked' AJR

    Release order for ex-minister Amarmani Tripathi, his wife raises alarm; Madhumita Shukla's sister 'shocked'

    PM Modi to visit Bengaluru to honour ISRO scientists: Grand roadshow planned

    PM Modi to visit Bengaluru to honour ISRO scientists: Grand roadshow planned

    PM Modi arrives in Athens on one-day visit to Greece; check details AJR

    PM Modi arrives in Athens on one-day visit to Greece; check details

    Govt rejects Chinese claim that India sought Modi-Xi meet; says they had 'informal conversation'

    Govt rejects Chinese claim that India sought Modi-Xi meet; says they had 'informal conversation'

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-343 August 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-343 August 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes here

    Recent Stories

    Gadar 2: Composer Uttam Singh claims makers did not ask permission before using his songs vma

    Gadar 2: Composer Uttam Singh claims makers did not ask permission before using his songs

    Intermittent Fasting 101 7 factors to consider for weight loss gcw eai

    Intermittent Fasting 101: 7 factors to consider for weight loss

    Release order for ex-minister Amarmani Tripathi, his wife raises alarm; Madhumita Shukla's sister 'shocked' AJR

    Release order for ex-minister Amarmani Tripathi, his wife raises alarm; Madhumita Shukla's sister 'shocked'

    PM Modi to visit Bengaluru to honour ISRO scientists: Grand roadshow planned

    PM Modi to visit Bengaluru to honour ISRO scientists: Grand roadshow planned

    National Film Awards 2023: Here's how Anupam Kher reacted to Allu Arjun, 'The Kashmir Files' winning titles ADC

    National Film Awards 2023: Here's how Anupam Kher reacted to Allu Arjun, 'The Kashmir Files' winning titles

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon