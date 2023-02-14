Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi calls Air India-Airbus deal 'landmark event' as Tata orders 250 aircrafts

    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 5:21 PM IST

    Air India-Airbus partnership was on Tuesday (February 14) announced to facilitate the supply of 250 aircraft. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said his company has "signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircraft" from Airbus. The virtual event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

    Reacting to the deal, PM Modi called it a "landmark event" and said it not only reflects upon the deepening ties of India and France, but also shows the success of India's aviation sector.

    "India can become the hub of MROs (Maintenance, Repair and Operations). Today, all global aviation companies are present in India, so I request everyone to avail the opportunity," PM Modi said.

    "Through our Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), remote parts of the country are being connected through air connectivity, which is boosting the economic and social development of people," PM Modi added.

    French President Emmanuel Macron said, "This achievement shows that Airbus and all its French partners are fully dedicated to develop new areas of cooperation with India. We've achieved so much with India. We've historic opportunity to go much further, given the potential of Indian people."

    "The end of the pandemic should lead to more exchanges between our two countries. Students, scientists, artists, businessmen, women, tourists all are most welcome to France and I encourage Indians to come and be part of this French Indian friendship," Macron added.

    The A350 family has two versions - the A350-900, and the longer fuselage A350-1000. Airbus says A350s fly efficiently on any sector from short-haul to ultra-long-haul routes up to 17,000 km, carrying 300 to 410 passengers in typical three-class configurations.

    It can be seen that India and France enjoy deep friendly ties, with the leaders of the two countries also sharing a warm personal equation.

