Aero India 2023: Hanuman goes missing from HAL's next-gen fighter trainer

When contacted, officials from Bengaluru-based HAL sought to downplay the incident. Ther merely quipped that there was nothing specific to derive from the image of Lord Hanuman.

A day after it revealed the Hindustan Lead in Fighter trainer (HLFT-42) aircraft during the Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Tuesday sparked controversy after removing the picture of Lord Hanuman from the trainer aircraft’s tail.

Asianet Newsable had on Monday reported about the scale model of the HLFT-42. It must be noted that the trainer aircraft is the successor of HAL Marut, which means 'wind' or 'pawan' in Hindi. Marut was the first Indigenous trainer aircraft. The picture of Lord of Ram was depicted on the aircraft since it is a successor of the Marut, and Hanuman is the son of Pawan.

They, however, did state that objective was to show the aircraft's "power". To note, HAL describes the HLFT-42 as the 'Next Gen Supersonic Trainer' aimed at training fighter pilots in combat skills on fifth-generation aircraft that are under development in India. The aircraft trainer will be equipped with state-of-the-art avionics like an Infrared Search and Track with Fly by Wire control system, Active Electronically Scanned Array and Electronic Warfare Suite.

It incorporates an ultra-modern training suite, enabling hyper-real combat situations to train pilots in a perfectly safe, standardised and efficient flying environment. The HLFT-42's salient features include the ability to deliver superior kinetic performance suited for training for twin-engine fighters. It would also feature sustained endurance for practising multiple combat situations and exercises.

The Hindustan Lead in Fighter trainer is expected to bridge the gap between the existing trainer aircraft, like the Hawk-132 Subsonic trainer and Mig-21.

