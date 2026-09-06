Congress's Sachin Pilot claimed there was pressure on Penguin not to publish Sonia Gandhi's biography. Calling her story remarkable, he said attempts to suppress facts are a concern and welcomed HarperCollins India's decision to publish the book.

Pilot Alleges Pressure on Publisher

Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Saturday claimed there must have been pressure on the publishing company 'Penguin' not to publish a biography of party leader Sonia Gandhi, adding that attempts to prevent the publication of such a book would be a matter of concern.

Speaking about the book, Pilot said Sonia Gandhi’s biography would be a remarkable story covering her journey to India, contributions and sacrifices for the Congress party and her personal and political life. “There must have been some pressure on the publishing company not to publish it. Sonia ji’s biography is, in itself, a remarkable story. The way she came to this country, became a part of it, and made many contributions and sacrifices for the party and the family, while going through a lot herself. If someone puts pressure on publishers to stop them from publishing her biography, it is clear that they might be trying to hide something. I do not know what the reality is, but the truth is that there should be freedom in this country to present facts, details and history, and to hear and understand it,” he said.

Pilot said attempts to suppress such information through pressure were a matter of concern and welcomed the decision of another publisher to publish the book. “I am glad that another publisher will publish the book,” he added.

HarperCollins Steps In Amidst Publisher Row

HarperCollins India will publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' on November 10, following controversy over Penguin Random House India’s decision not to publish the book.

Announcing on Friday, HarperCollins India described the long-awaited memoir as among the most anticipated political books of its kind. The announcement comes amid a row after Penguin Random House India issued a statement clarifying that it is not the publisher of Sonia Gandhi's memoir. The publisher made the clarification following media reports, which claimed that it had withdrawn from releasing 'Belonging' in the country, as she had reportedly rejected proposed editorial changes.

"Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of 'Belonging' in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish 'Belonging' because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances," the note read. The publisher said it was still "keen to publish the book" and stressed that fact-checking and suggesting editorial changes are part of its responsibility. (ANI)