Pune's Shivtej Govinda Troop won a DJ-free Dahi Handi event by forming a seven-tier pyramid. Organized by the Punit Balan Group, the celebration at Lal Mahal Chowk featured traditional music and arts, promoting a noise-free festive season.

Pune-based Shivtej Govinda Troop broke the Dahi Handi by forming a seven-tier human pyramid at a DJ-free celebration organised by the Punit Balan Group at Lal Mahal Chowk on Saturday. The troop won a cash prize of Rs 1.11 lakh and a trophy for successfully breaking the handi.

As many as 31 public Ganesh mandals participated in the joint Dahi Handi celebration, which drew a large gathering at the historic Lal Mahal Chowk.

A Celebration of Tradition

The event was organised without DJ music and featured traditional instruments, devotional performances and cultural programmes. Dhol-tasha, Halgi and Pakhawaj performances, along with lezim and traditional martial arts demonstrations, formed part of the celebrations.

The programme began with a performance by Prabhat Band, followed by performances by several dhol-tasha groups and traditional cultural troupes. Women’s teams also participated in lezim performances, while Warkari-style Pakhawaj performances added a devotional touch to the celebrations.

More than 21 Govinda Pathaks reportedly participated in the Dahi Handi salutation, forming five- to seven-tier human pyramids. The event also featured demonstrations of Maharashtra’s traditional martial arts, along with performances showcasing folk and devotional traditions.

Promoting Noise-Free Festivals

Punit Balan said the response to the DJ-free celebration showed that large-scale festivals could be organised with enthusiasm without relying on high-volume DJ systems.

He said traditional instruments, dhol-tasha, Halgi and cultural programmes helped maintain the festive atmosphere while also supporting traditional performing artists.

According to the organisers, more than 200 Ganeshotsav groups have decided to avoid DJs during the upcoming festival season.

The organisers said the initiative was aimed at encouraging traditional forms of celebration and reducing noise pollution during public festivities. (ANI)