BHU's Faculty of Commerce organised a Teachers' Day ceremony with former Deans as special guests. The event, guided by Dean HK Singh, featured felicitations for senior faculty, speeches remembering Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and student performances.

The Faculty of Commerce, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday organised a grand ceremony to commemorate Teachers' Day. The program was successfully coordinated by Vandana Srivastava, and the entire event was conducted under the guidance of the Dean and Head of Department, Professor HK Singh. On the occasion, former Deans and Heads of the Faculty of Commerce, and retired faculty members, Professor AR Tripathi, Professor OP Rai, Professor Prashant Kumar, and Professor SP Agarwal, were present as special guests. The ceremony began with the guests and the Dean garlanding the statue of Bharat Ratna Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and lighting a lamp. Following this, senior faculty members were welcomed and felicitated with mementoes, and students expressed their gratitude to their teachers.

Guests and Seniors Share Insights

In their addresses, the chief guests extended Teachers' Day greetings and remembered Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, recounting his life journey from Vice Chancellor of BHU to President of India. They stated that being associated with BHU is a matter of pride. Senior professors present on the stage shared their decades-long experiences and memories spent on the BHU campus and encouraged everyone to move forward with honesty, dedication, and persistent hard work. They emphasised that the relationship between teacher and student is lifelong, and that students should bring glory to the university through their behaviour and character.

Cultural Tributes and Faculty Honours

Students presented creative performances of singing, dancing, poetry, and flute playing. After that, all faculty members were honoured with certificates for their outstanding academic contributions and dedicated service. The ceremony was hosted by lecturers Anurag and Diksha. Senior faculty members, including Professor Akhil Mishra, Professor FB Singh, along with other faculty and students, were also present. At the end of the programme, gratitude was extended to all guests, faculty, and students.