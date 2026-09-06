NSUI President Vinod Jakhar visited Nisha Azad's family, alleging police delayed action in the attack on her father until Rahul Gandhi intervened. He claimed the attacker was linked to the BJP. The accused, Swatantra Bhardwaj, has been remanded.

NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar on Saturday visited the residence of Nisha Azad and met her family members, questioning the police over the alleged delay in taking action against the accused in the attack on her father.

Jakhar Alleges Police Inaction, BJP Link

Jakhar alleged that despite a case being registered earlier, the police failed to take strict action and claimed that the matter gained momentum only after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intervened.

Jakhar said Nisha had “fearlessly taken on the BJP” and alleged that her father was injured in an attack by individuals associated with the BJP. “Swatantra Bhardwaj himself said that he had attacked Nisha's father...This gives the impression that the BJP protects such goons,” Jakhar alleged.

He further claimed that after Nisha shared a video of the incident with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a team of lawyers was sent to the police station on his instructions and additional sections were added to the case against Bhardwaj.

“If the police had registered the case earlier, why was no action taken? It was only after Rahul Gandhi raised the issue that the police became active and spoke of strict action,” Jakhar said.

Accused Remanded to Police Custody

Earlier, Special Judge (SC-ST Act) of Patiala House court remanded Swatantra Bhardwaj to one day in police custody. He was produced at the residence of the concerned judge at the Karkardooma Court complex.

Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr yesterday by the Delhi Police crime branch. He was brought to Delhi. Thereafter, he was arrested in the FIR lodged in connection with the attempt to murder Sanjay Azad, who was allegedly attacked by Swatantra Bhardwaj and another person, Suraj.

Special Judge SPS Laler remanded Swatantra Bhardwaj to one day of police custody after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police. He will be produced tomorrow before the court.

In view of safety and security concerns, the accused was produced at the residence of the judge.

As per the grounds of arrest, this matter came to light after a podcast interview during which Bhardwaj allegedly admitted to hitting Sanjay Azad on his head with a Kada he was wearing. This incident took place during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on June 23, 2026. (ANI)