Congress' Pawan Khera accused PM Modi of copying Rahul Gandhi's advice to Gen Z on social media. Meanwhile, PM Modi attended the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce, where he also advised students on screen time.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that PM Modi keeps on preaching the same things at public events that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had already stated in the public domain.

"Modi has to learn every good thing from Rahul ji. Rahul ji advised GenZ to stay away from the addiction of social media and scrolling; learning from him, now Modi ji is also going around pretending to be a well-wisher of children. But, they can't explain why AK-47s and pellet guns were fired on those children?" Pawan Khera posted on X. The video referred to Rahul Gandhi’s advice to Gen Z to stay away from social media addiction and scrolling. On the other side, it showed PM Modi interacting with a group of children and warning them against increasing screen time, with the comparison framed as “Rahul Gandhi — what he teaches” and “Modi repeats”.

PM Modi Attends SRCC Centenary Celebrations

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the centenary celebrations of Delhi University’s prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Saturday. After the lighting of the lamp, college authorities presented the Prime Minister with a commemorative framed memento in honour of the completion of 100 years of SRCC.

PM Modi opted to travel by the Delhi Metro to reach the campus in North Delhi, engaging with students and fellow passengers during the journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the notable contributions of Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) alumni network, describing them as the "OGs" who have made an indelible mark across diverse fields worldwide.

Speaking at SRCC's centenary event, PM Modi extended warm greetings to the students, faculty, and alumni of SRCC on the milestone. "Today's occasion is very historic for Shri Ram College of Commerce. It is equally important for the education sector of the country. Numerous generations that have been part of SRCC are gathered together here. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all of you for SRCC's centenary celebration,” he said. PM Modi praised the institution's rich academic legacy, emphasising that SRCC has shaped generations of generations over the years, enabling them for a bright future. (ANI)