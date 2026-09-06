A joint police-admin team in Dehradun conducted an anti-encroachment drive, demolishing illegal structures on government land. Action was taken against 13 individuals and 10 accused criminals involved in drug trafficking and other offences.

Anti-Encroachment Drive in Dehradun

The Dehradun SSP’s office on Saturday said that a joint team of the police and administration carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Khushalpur and Jassowala villages under the Sahaspur police station area. Action was taken against illegal encroachments on government land, including the demolition of illegally constructed buildings.

During the operation, action was taken against 13 individuals, and the houses and other structures illegally constructed by them on government land were demolished.

Action Against Accused Criminals

The joint team also took action against 10 accused persons who were allegedly involved in various criminal activities and demolished properties illegally constructed by them on encroached government land, the police said.

According to the police, all 10 accused had been repeatedly involved in activities such as drug trafficking, cow slaughter and other criminal offences. Police action had previously been taken against them under the Gangsters Act and Goonda Act. Dozens of cases related to drug trafficking, theft, offences under the Uttarakhand Protection of Cow Progeny Act, and other criminal activities were registered against them. (ANI)