EAM S Jaishankar stated that the Passport Seva Programme 2.0 has redefined global mobility for Viksit Bharat. He emphasized that a passport is a key tool for economic mobility and national identity, and its issuance should be a simple right.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0 has improved global mobility for India as part of the vision of a "Viksit Bharat." He said a passport is not just a travel document, but a key tool for economic mobility, international trade, and national identity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the Annual Regional Passport Officers' Conference in the national capital, EAM Jaishankar said, "Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0 actually has truly redefined global mobility for Viksit Bharat. A passport is not merely a booklet of pages. It is a powerful tool, a vital tool, of economic mobility, international trade and national identity."

Indian Passport Gaining Respect Globally

Jaishankar said that Indian talent is increasingly being valued across the world, noting strong appreciation during his recent visits to Europe, including the G7, France, and Slovakia. He said the Indian passport is gaining respect and trust internationally as India's foreign policy projects the country as a "Vishwa Bandhu," and added that obtaining a passport should remain a simple right for citizens rather than a difficult process.

"I have just come back today, accompanying the Prime Minister on a visit to Europe, to the G7, to France, to Slovakia. And one of the recurring themes here has been how much they value Indian talent. The appreciation for Indian talent is really growing in leaps and bounds," he said. "As our foreign policy establishes India as a Vishwa Bandhu, the Indian passport is treated with respect and with confidence internationally. Our responsibility is to ensure that the process of obtaining this document remains a matter of right, not as a struggle," EAM Jaishankar further added.

Expansion of Passport Seva Kendras

Further, Jaishankar said India's Passport Seva Programme has expanded significantly, improving access to passport services across the country through a wider network of service centres. He said the number of Passport Seva Kendras has grown from 77 in 2014 to 545 today, reaching even remote areas, and described it as a successful partnership between the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to address the annual Regional Passport Officers' Conference in New Delhi today. From 77 Passport Seva Kendras in 2014 to 545 today, Bharat's Passport Service Programme has reached the remotest places of the nation. It is a model partnership between the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts."

Improving Service Delivery for a Global Workforce

Delighted to address the annual Regional Passport Officers’ Conference in New Delhi today. From 77 Passport Seva Kendras in 2014 to 545 today, Bharat’s Passport Service Programme has reached the remotest places of the nation. It is a model partnership between Ministry of… pic.twitter.com/Mp1r54VhuS — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 19, 2026 He added that discussions at the Annual Regional Passport Officers' Conference focused on improving service delivery through regular public feedback, and said efficient passport issuance remains a key enabler for building a "global workforce for a global workplace."

"The deliberations focused on how to improve service delivery. This is best done by constantly taking feedback from the public. We are preparing a global workforce for a global workplace. The efficient and seamless issuance of passports is a strong enabler. Convey my best wishes to all recipients of Passport Seva Awards," the post read. (ANI)