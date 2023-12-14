Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Parliament security breach: Profiling Manoranjan, his life, hobbies, education and more

    Manoranjan, who is the accused assailant in the Parliament breach, emerges as an enigmatic figure with no criminal record. His unconventional lifestyle, steeped in revolutionary literature, contrasts his affluent background. Despite an engineering degree, he eschewed employment, dedicating a decade to intellectual pursuits. Mysterious and reclusive, he had an interest in kickboxing and a penchant for travel.

    The recent breach in the Parliament hall, orchestrated by the stranger Manoranjan, has sparked a flurry of questions about his identity and motivations. Delving into his background offers insights into a persona shrouded in mystery, leaving many pondering over his past and hobbies.

    After the Parliament attack, investigators in Mysore have been sifting through Manoranjan's history. Surprisingly, there are no criminal records linked to him. It is unexpected to know that his digital footprint remains elusive, with no trace of any existing social media presence. 

    Parliament security breach: '18 months of planning linked to 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' page,' says Police

    However, what sets Manoranjan apart is his divergence from the ordinary. Post-graduation, he separated from the standard path, preferring the comfort of revolutionary literature over the conventional career course. Uninterested in conforming to societal norms, he embraced an unconventional lifestyle, and marriage and dedicated his time to intellectual pursuits, challenging societal expectations at 34.

    Strikingly, Manoranjan, despite his deep immersion in revolutionary literature, has no official or known involvement in any political or social movements. Despite reading books related to extensively on revolutionary ideas, he evaded participation in any significant protests or struggles, raising questions about his motivations for the recent audacious act.

    Parlianment security breach: A look at how visitor passes are issued

    His family background states that Manoranjan hails from a lineage marked by wealth and social stature. His grandfather, Rudrappa Gowda, and father, Devaraj Gowda, held prominent positions in their lives, with his father creating a garden, an asset that Manoranjan seemed to have left behind in pursuit of social reform.

    Parliament security breach: Fifth suspect nabbed in Gurugram; What we know so far

    What were his educational background, and hobbies?

    His educational journey led him through prestigious institutions like Marimalappa College and Saint Joseph's College in Mysuru, culminating in an engineering degree from BET College in Bengaluru.

    Despite academic achievements, Manoranjan diverted from the conventional path, showing disinterest in employment after completing his studies. Instead, he spent a decade engrossed in revolutionary literature, embracing a lifestyle that shunned traditional societal expectations, including marriage. Beyond his intellectual pursuits, Manoranjan harboured an interest in kickboxing. 

    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    He kept to himself around the house, hardly interacting with anyone. Most of the time, he could be found reading a book in his room. Besides travelling to Bengaluru and Delhi, he frequently ventured abroad. He often said that he would be keen to go back to Bengaluru.

    Letters and posts intended for him at home were redirected to a different address. This raised suspicions, especially considering the addresses he had arranged, leading to questions about the room he stayed in while in Bengaluru.

