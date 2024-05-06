Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team

    A woman rescued from alleged abduction accuses Prajwal Revanna, son of former minister HD Revanna, of rape. SIT prepares to record her statement under Section 164. FIR names HD Revanna and Satish Babu for kidnapping. The victim alleges sexual assault by Prajwal at Revanna's residence. SIT rescues her from Rajagopal's house. The victim discloses details, implicating Prajwal.

    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 6, 2024, 9:05 AM IST

    In a shocking revelation that has stirred public attention, a woman who was recently rescued from an alleged abduction has accused Prajwal Revanna, the son of former minister HD Revanna, of raping her. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is reportedly making arrangements to record her statement before a judge on either Monday or Tuesday under Section 164 of the CrPC.

    The case began to unfold when the victim's son complained to the KR Nagar police station on May 2nd. The FIR named HD Revanna and Satish Babu, accusing them of kidnapping. Further alarming details emerged when it was alleged that while she was employed at HD Revanna's residence in Holenarasipur, Prajwal Revanna not only threatened her but also sexually assaulted her. Her son included these allegations in his complaint.

    MLA HD Revanna arrested by SIT team in Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case

    The SIT, acting on the complaint, followed leads that led them to the plantation house of Rajagopal, a relative of the Revanna family, in Kalenahalli, Hunsur taluk of Mysore district, where they successfully rescued the victim on Saturday. 

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Victim's son accuses HD Revanna, relative Satish Babu of kidnapping mother

    Sources close to the investigation report that the victim, initially overwhelmed and tearful, was placed in a comfort centre where she was provided counselling. Once she had recovered somewhat, she disclosed the details of her ordeal to the SIT officials, clarifying that HD Revanna had not sexually assaulted her, but explicitly accused Prajwal Revanna of the crime. 

    The victim also shared harrowing details of her abduction and the locations she was taken to, adding a layer of complexity and horror to the case.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 9:05 AM IST
