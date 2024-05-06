Business

From Aadhar Housing Finance to Silkflex: 9 IPOs to invest this week

In the upcoming week, nine companies are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs), alongside four new listings scheduled for the same period.

1. Indegene

Opening date- May 6

Closing date - May 8

IPO size-  Rs 1841.76 crore

Price band (per share) - Rs 430-452

2. TBO Tek

Opening date- May 8

Closing date - May 10

IPO size - 1550.81 crore

Price band- Rs 875-920

3. Aadhaar Housing Finance

Opening date - May 8

Closing date- May 10

IPO size - Rs 3000 crore

Price band- Rs 300-315

4. Refractory Shapes

Opening date - May 6

Closing date- May 9

IPO size - Rs 18.60 crore

Price band - Rs 27-31

5. Winsol Engineers

Opening date- May 6

Closing date - May 9

IPO Size - Rs 23.36 crore

Price band- Rs 71-75

6. Finelistings Technologies

Opening date - May 7

Closing date - May 9

IPO size - Rs 13.53 crore

Price band- Rs 123

7. Silkflex Polymers

Opening date - May 7

Closing date - May 10

IPO Size - Rs 18.11 crore

Price band- Rs 52

8. TGIF Agribusiness

Opening date- May 8

Closing date - May 10

IPO size - Rs 6.39 crore

Price band- Rs 93

9. Energy Machine Missionaries

Opening date - May 9 

Closing date - May 13

IPO size - 41.15 crore

Price band - Rs 131-138

