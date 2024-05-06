From Aadhar Housing Finance to Silkflex: 9 IPOs to invest this week

Business
In the upcoming week, nine companies are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs), alongside four new listings scheduled for the same period.
Opening date- May 6
Closing date - May 8
IPO size- Rs 1841.76 crore
Price band (per share) - Rs 430-452
Opening date- May 8
Closing date - May 10
IPO size - 1550.81 crore
Price band- Rs 875-920
Opening date - May 8
Closing date- May 10
IPO size - Rs 3000 crore
Price band- Rs 300-315
Opening date - May 6
Closing date- May 9
IPO size - Rs 18.60 crore
Price band - Rs 27-31
Closing date - May 9
IPO Size - Rs 23.36 crore
Price band- Rs 71-75
Opening date - May 7
IPO size - Rs 13.53 crore
Price band- Rs 123
IPO Size - Rs 18.11 crore
Price band- Rs 52
IPO size - Rs 6.39 crore
Price band- Rs 93
Opening date - May 9
Closing date - May 13
IPO size - 41.15 crore
Price band - Rs 131-138