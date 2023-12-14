Parlianment security breach: A look at how visitor passes are issued

India News
Rule 386 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha talks about the entry, withdrawal, and removal of "strangers" during House sittings.
The Speaker's orders govern the issuance of visitor passes, ensuring standardized protocols for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
MPs applying for these passes must certify their acquaintance with the visitor, assuming full responsibility by providing a certificate declaring their familiarity with the guest.
All visitors must possess a Photo Identity Card for security purposes, adhering to the strict security measures in place.
MPs issuing visitor cards are advised to exercise extreme care, especially for guests introduced by acquaintances, as they are accountable for any untoward incidents.
The 'handbook for Lok Sabha members' outlines detailed requirements for MPs applying for visitor passes, including a declaration of full responsibility for the guest.
MPs must submit applications detailing guests' particulars, including name, age, nationality and occupation with strict adherence to specific submission timelines.