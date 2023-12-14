India News

Parlianment security breach: A look at how visitor passes are issued

Image credits: Our own

Regulation by Rule 386

Rule 386 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha talks about the entry, withdrawal, and removal of "strangers" during House sittings.

Image credits: Our own

Unified Regulations for Both Houses

The Speaker's orders govern the issuance of visitor passes, ensuring standardized protocols for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Image credits: X

Member Responsibility

MPs applying for these passes must certify their acquaintance with the visitor, assuming full responsibility by providing a certificate declaring their familiarity with the guest.

Image credits: X

Identity Verification

All visitors must possess a Photo Identity Card for security purposes, adhering to the strict security measures in place.

Image credits: X

Cautionary Guidelines

MPs issuing visitor cards are advised to exercise extreme care, especially for guests introduced by acquaintances, as they are accountable for any untoward incidents.

Image credits: X

Lok Sabha Handbook Requirements

The 'handbook for Lok Sabha members' outlines detailed requirements for MPs applying for visitor passes, including a declaration of full responsibility for the guest.

Image credits: X

Application Process

MPs must submit applications detailing guests' particulars, including name, age, nationality and occupation with strict adherence to specific submission timelines.

Image credits: X
Find Next One