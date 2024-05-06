Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-768 May 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-768: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. Keep refreshing this page at 3 pm for LIVE updates.

     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 6, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-768: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-766 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-768 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 9:18 AM IST
    Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian vessel off Kerala coast near Koyilandy with six Indian fishermen

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in coastal areas due to 'kallakkadal'

    Kerala: Woman dies allegedly due to medication error in Malappuram; probe underway

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rainfall in 6 districts of the state today

    Kerala: KSEB initiates steps to solve power sector crisis in the state; Read

    Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams to return to space on Boeing's maiden test flight

    Petrol, diesel price on May 6: Know how much it costs in your city

    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team

    Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian vessel off Kerala coast near Koyilandy with six Indian fishermen

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in coastal areas due to 'kallakkadal'

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

