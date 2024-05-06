Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in coastal areas due to 'kallakkadal'

An orange alert continues today due to the Kallakkadal- swell wave phenomenon in the Kerala and South Tamil Nadu coast.

Thiruvananthapuram: An orange alert continues in the Kerala and South Tamil Nadu coast due to the Kallakkadal- swell wave phenomenon. The weather department stated that there is a possibility of waves up to 1.5 meters high till this evening.

The waves rushed to the coastal road in Alappuzha last night. The officials blocked the route following the sea attack.

Meanwhile, the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram experienced a sea attack due to the black sea phenomenon on Saturday( May 4). The incident happened on Saturday night near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram district. The residents of three houses were evacuated due to the sea attack.

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, please stay away from the danger areas according to the authorities' instructions.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between ships can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea.

Latest Videos