    ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 to be announced today; Know how to check your marks & more

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to announce the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12) final examination results today, May 6, at 11 am. Check details.

    ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 to be announced today; Know how to check your marks & more
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for 2024 today, May 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. From February 12 to April 3, the council held ISC board exams. Once the CISCE results are out, students can download and see them on the official website, cisce.org. They may also access their mark sheet, passing certificate, and other crucial papers using DigiLocker.

    The results along with the pass percentages and toppers will be made available at the official website at cisce.org

    While accessing their results online, students will have to enter the following details on the website:

    • Course
    • UID
    • Index No.

    How to check your Class 10 and Class 12 results?

    Step 1: Go to CISCE’s official results portal: results.cisce.org.
    Step 2: Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha as shown on the screen.
    Step 3: Click on the ‘Show Result’ button to view the CISCE board ICSE/ ISC results 2024.
    Step 4: Alternatively, choose the ‘Print Result’ option to obtain a printed copy of the online ISC or ICSE result.

    After obtaining the results, students must confirm that their information on the online marksheet is valid and error-free. Name and personal data, school, test centre names, pass/fail status and percentage calculation, and marks total are all basic information to look for on the mark sheet.

    If students are disappointed with their ICSE and ISC 2024 results, they can seek a reassessment of their answer scripts. Furthermore, this year, CISCE will give improvement examinations rather than compartment exams, giving students who received low scores another chance to pass the exam.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 9:26 AM IST
