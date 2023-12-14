Parliament security breach: Fifth suspect nabbed in Gurugram; What we know so far

Outside Parliament, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi were found engaged in protests. The subsequent arrests of the four individuals, all unemployed youths from diverse backgrounds, led authorities to Vishal's location, where the perpetrators had planned the security breach.

In the aftermath of the shocking security breach in Lok Sabha, authorities have made progress by apprehending the fifth suspect, Vishal Sharma, in Gurugram. However, the search continues for the sixth individual involved in the breach. Vishal Sharma's role emerged as he provided shelter to the four culprits behind the plan, including Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who disrupted Lok Sabha proceedings by releasing colored smoke from the visitors' gallery during the session.

Concurrently, outside Parliament, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi were found engaged in protests. The subsequent arrests of the four individuals, all unemployed youths from diverse backgrounds, led authorities to Vishal's location, where the perpetrators had planned the security breach.

The elusive Lalit, still at large, intensifies concerns about the Parliament's security integrity, especially as Sagar and Manoranjan D obtained passes signed by BJP MP Pratap Simha. This has prompted severe scrutiny and criticism from opposition parties aimed at the BJP for this glaring security lapse.

Legal proceedings and revamped security:

The Delhi Police's special cell has invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, alongside 120B and 452 of the Indian Penal Code, in response to the breach. To mitigate interaction between MPs and visitors, comprehensive security revisions have been executed at the new Parliament building.

This includes the establishment of a dedicated media briefing center and the issuance of directives to MPs concerning Smart Identity Cards and facial recognition systems by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Profile of the accused: Unemployment, motives and more

The six accused hail from different states but shared familiarity. All unemployed, their motives ranged from distress over farmer protests, the Manipur crisis, to broader concerns about unemployment. Neelam claimed to be a student pursuing competitive exams after completing multiple degrees, while Amol hailed from Maharashtra's Latur.

Manoranjan D resides in Mysuru, within Pratap Simha's constituency. They had connected through social media over the past four years.

Overhauled security measures and breach details:

Security measures at the new Parliament were overhauled post-breach, significantly minimizing interaction between MPs and visitors. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued comprehensive guidelines, introducing Smart Identity Cards and facial recognition systems for MPs. The breach involved Sagar and Manoranjan D leaping into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, dispersing yellow smoke from concealed canisters hidden in their shoes. Their pass had been obtained through Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, as per Lok Sabha protocols mandating MPs to vouch personally for their guests.