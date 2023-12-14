Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    An emergency meeting of opposition leaders has been convened to address the shocking breach of security at the Parliament's Lok Sabha premises. The incident, where two individuals jumped from the visitors gallery, has triggered swift reactions from political circles, leading to demands for the dismissal of Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who allegedly provided a pass to the attackers. The intruders have been identified as 35-year-old Manoranjan D from Mysuru and 25-year-old Sagar Sharma from Lucknow. 
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has spearheaded the call for Pratap Simha's removal, drawing parallels with the dismissal of their own party's MP, Mahua Moitra, in a past bribery case. The demand for immediate action against Pratap Simha was voiced during an all-party meeting held on Wednesday, intensifying the political turmoil surrounding the security lapse.
    The Emergency Meeting of Opposition Leaders is slated for Thursday, where they plan to present their concerns to President Draupadi Murmu. TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay disclosed that the meeting will be hosted at the residence of opposition leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

    The Union Home Ministry has responded to the crisis by ordering an inquiry led by the CRPF Director General into the security lapse at Parliament. This move comes in the wake of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's letter urging the Home Ministry to conduct a thorough examination of the security measures in place.

    One of the critical questions arising from the breach is how the attackers managed to smuggle a 'smoke bomb' into the highly secure Parliament House. Despite physical checks and full-body scans at the entrance, the assailants concealed a yellow smoke canister inside their shoes. This failure in both physical checks and scanner detection has raised concerns about the efficacy of existing security protocols.
    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
