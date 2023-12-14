Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Parliament security breach: '18 months of planning linked to 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' page,' says Police

    Outside Parliament, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde utilized yellow and red smoke canisters, vociferating against "dictatorship." The accused hailed from various states: Sharma from Lucknow, Manoranjan from Mysore, Neelam from Jind, Haryana, and Shinde from Maharashtra.

    Parliament security breach: '18 months of planning linked to 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' page,' says Police AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    The shocking Parliament security breach on Wednesday (December 13) was a result of at least 18 months of meticulous planning and several meetings among the accused, all of whom hailed from different states but had one common link - a social media page called the 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club', police officials have said.

    Shocking scenes unfolding on 2001 Parliament attack anniversary:

    On the commemoration of the 2001 Parliament attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D dramatically entered the Lok Sabha, releasing yellow smoke from canisters during the Zero Hour. Sharma leaped towards the Speaker's Chair before being subdued by MPs.

    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    Simultaneously, outside Parliament, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde utilized yellow and red smoke canisters, vociferating against "dictatorship." The accused hailed from various states: Sharma from Lucknow, Manoranjan from Mysore, Neelam from Jind, Haryana, and Shinde from Maharashtra.

    Accused and their links:

    Lalit Jha and Vicky Sharma are residents of Gurgaon. Lalit allegedly shot videos of Neelam and Shinde outside Parliament and absconded with their cellphones. Vicky provided residence to the other accused before the breach.

    Meetings and planning:

    According to the police, initial meetings among the accused occurred in Mysuru 18 months ago, discussing issues for Parliament's attention, including unemployment and Manipur violence. Another meeting near Chandigarh airport nine months ago marked the commencement of the detailed plan.

    Parliament security breach: Fifth suspect nabbed in Gurugram; What we know so far

    Reconnaissance and arrangements:

    Around four months prior, Sharma surveyed the Parliament complex, observing security measures and sharing findings with the group.

    Execution and distribution:

    The accused arrived in Delhi on December 10 and stayed at Vicky Sharma's residence. Shinde procured canisters from Maharashtra, distributing them among the group at India Gate on the breach day.

    Limited access and arrests:

    Although the plan involved all six breaching Parliament, only Sharma and Manoranjan secured passes. Sharma and Manoranjan's subsequent breach led to their arrests, alongside Neelam and Shinde, while Vicky Sharma and his wife were detained.

    Concerns and legal actions:

    The breach coincided with tightened security due to the anniversary and an earlier threat by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. No direct link has been established between Pannun's threat and the breach.

    Parliament security breach: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla bans visitors pass

    Charged under stringent anti-terror laws and sections related to conspiracy and promoting enmity, the arrested individuals are undergoing interrogation. Efforts are ongoing to locate Lalit Jha, who absconded after recording videos.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Legal Metrology books Travancore Sugars and Chemicals for lesser quantity of Jawan Rum anr

    Kerala Govt undertaking that makes Jawan rum in trouble over lesser quantity in bottles

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Authorities orders to close meat shops near event venue in Kayamkulam rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Authorities order to close meat shops near event venue in Kayamkulam

    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    Alarming wildlife toll: Karnataka reports 49 tiger and 237 elephant deaths in past three years vkp

    Alarming wildlife toll: Karnataka reports 49 tiger and 237 elephant deaths in past three years

    Parliament security breach: Fifth suspect nabbed in Gurugram; What we know so far AJR

    Parliament security breach: Fifth suspect nabbed in Gurugram; What we know so far

    Recent Stories

    'Salaar Part 1' song 'Sooreede' out: Prabhas-starrer emphases strong bonds on friendship, brotherhood RKK

    'Salaar Part 1' song 'Sooreede' out: Prabhas-starrer emphases strong bonds on friendship, brotherhood

    Kerala: Legal Metrology books Travancore Sugars and Chemicals for lesser quantity of Jawan Rum anr

    Kerala Govt undertaking that makes Jawan rum in trouble over lesser quantity in bottles

    Sexy photos: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her hot curves in sequin backless dress; take a look RBA

    Sexy photos: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her hot curves in sequin backless dress; take a look

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Authorities orders to close meat shops near event venue in Kayamkulam rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Authorities order to close meat shops near event venue in Kayamkulam

    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon