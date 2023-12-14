Parliament security breach: '18 months of planning linked to 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' page,' says Police

Outside Parliament, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde utilized yellow and red smoke canisters, vociferating against "dictatorship." The accused hailed from various states: Sharma from Lucknow, Manoranjan from Mysore, Neelam from Jind, Haryana, and Shinde from Maharashtra.

The shocking Parliament security breach on Wednesday (December 13) was a result of at least 18 months of meticulous planning and several meetings among the accused, all of whom hailed from different states but had one common link - a social media page called the 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club', police officials have said.

Shocking scenes unfolding on 2001 Parliament attack anniversary:

On the commemoration of the 2001 Parliament attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D dramatically entered the Lok Sabha, releasing yellow smoke from canisters during the Zero Hour. Sharma leaped towards the Speaker's Chair before being subdued by MPs.

Simultaneously, outside Parliament, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde utilized yellow and red smoke canisters, vociferating against "dictatorship." The accused hailed from various states: Sharma from Lucknow, Manoranjan from Mysore, Neelam from Jind, Haryana, and Shinde from Maharashtra.

Accused and their links:

Lalit Jha and Vicky Sharma are residents of Gurgaon. Lalit allegedly shot videos of Neelam and Shinde outside Parliament and absconded with their cellphones. Vicky provided residence to the other accused before the breach.

Meetings and planning:

According to the police, initial meetings among the accused occurred in Mysuru 18 months ago, discussing issues for Parliament's attention, including unemployment and Manipur violence. Another meeting near Chandigarh airport nine months ago marked the commencement of the detailed plan.

Reconnaissance and arrangements:

Around four months prior, Sharma surveyed the Parliament complex, observing security measures and sharing findings with the group.

Execution and distribution:

The accused arrived in Delhi on December 10 and stayed at Vicky Sharma's residence. Shinde procured canisters from Maharashtra, distributing them among the group at India Gate on the breach day.

Limited access and arrests:

Although the plan involved all six breaching Parliament, only Sharma and Manoranjan secured passes. Sharma and Manoranjan's subsequent breach led to their arrests, alongside Neelam and Shinde, while Vicky Sharma and his wife were detained.

Concerns and legal actions:

The breach coincided with tightened security due to the anniversary and an earlier threat by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. No direct link has been established between Pannun's threat and the breach.

Charged under stringent anti-terror laws and sections related to conspiracy and promoting enmity, the arrested individuals are undergoing interrogation. Efforts are ongoing to locate Lalit Jha, who absconded after recording videos.