Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams to return to space on Boeing's maiden test flight

    Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams is set to go to space for the third time as she launches onboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. The spacecraft will launch on its first crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) at 8:04 am on May 6.

    Indian American astronaut Sunita Williams to return to space on Boeing's maiden test flight gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 9:14 AM IST

    Indian-origin astronaut Captain Sunita Williams, who enjoys eating samosas in orbit, is preparing to journey into space once more, this time on a brand-new spaceship, the Boeing Starliner. The launch is set for May 7, 2024, at 8.34 8.04 a.m. India time, from the Kennedy Space Centre.

    She admits she is scared, but she is not concerned about flying in a new spaceship. While practicing on the launch pad, Williams stated, "When I reach the International Space Station, it will be like coming home."

    The 59-year-old, born to Dr. Deepak Pandya and Bonnie Pandya, will make history as the first woman to travel on the inaugural flight of a new human-rated spaceship. A certified military test pilot, she has gone to space twice, in 2006 and 2012, and according to NASA records, "Sunita has spent a cumulative total of 322 days in space."

    She previously held the record for the longest spacewalk duration by a female astronaut, having spent 50 hours and 40 minutes on seven spacewalks. According to NASA, Sunita held the record for total cumulative spacewalk duration by a female astronaut while on board with seven spacewalks totaling 50 hours and 40 minutes, but she has since been surpassed by Peggy Whitson, who has ten.

    The Starliner spaceship, which can transport up to seven people, is intended to be largely reusable, with the crew capsule capable of 10 flights. The vehicle's launch atop the Atlas V rocket represents a significant step forward in the development of Boeing's human spaceflight capabilities.

    With the successful completion of this Crew Flight Test, the Starliner will be one step closer to joining SpaceX's Crew Dragon in regularly delivering humans to and from the International Space Station, bolstering the US's independent access to space.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 9:14 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-768 May 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-768 May 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team vkp

    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team

    Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian vessel off Kerala coast near Koyilandy with six Indian fishermen anr

    Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian vessel off Kerala coast near Koyilandy with six Indian fishermen

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in coastal areas due to 'kallakkadal' rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in coastal areas due to 'kallakkadal'

    Karnataka: Employees of 108 Ambulance service announce strike from today 8pm over unpaid wages vkp

    Karnataka: Employees of 108 Ambulance service announce strike from today 8pm over unpaid wages

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-768 May 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-768 May 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Petrol diesel price on May 6: Know how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on May 6: Know how much it costs in your city

    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team vkp

    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team

    Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian vessel off Kerala coast near Koyilandy with six Indian fishermen anr

    Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian vessel off Kerala coast near Koyilandy with six Indian fishermen

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in coastal areas due to 'kallakkadal' rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in coastal areas due to 'kallakkadal'

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon