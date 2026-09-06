RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised concerns over the worsening flood situation in Bihar, demanding immediate relief as rising Ganga waters submerged several riverine 'Diara' areas. He also sought a special package from the Centre for the affected people.

Tejashwi Yadav Demands Relief Measures

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday raised concerns over the worsening flood situation in Bihar, saying several riverine 'Diara' areas have been completely submerged due to rising water levels of the Ganga and demanded immediate relief measures for affected people. Tejashwi Yadav said the government must ensure relief supplies, shelter camps and safety of people affected by the floods.

"Wherever the water level of Ganga river has risen, the 'Diara' (riverine) areas, in particular, are completely submerged. People need relief supplies and shelter camps; ensuring their safety and protecting their lives and property is the government's responsibility," Yadav told reporters.

He said he was in constant touch with disaster management teams and discussions were underway regarding arrangements for boats to evacuate people stranded in affected areas. "We are also in constant touch with the disaster management teams today and are discussing the need to arrange boats to transport people to safety," he said.

The RJD leader added that several people were trapped due to rising floodwaters. "In many 'Diara' areas, people are trapped in their homes or stranded on rooftops," he said.

Yadav also demanded a special package from the Centre for Bihar and sought assistance from the Air Force for distributing relief materials in flood-affected areas. "We demand a special package from the Central Government for Bihar, and that Air Force assistance be utilised to distribute these supplies," he said.

Flood Situation Worsens Across Districts

The remarks came as flood-like conditions continued in several parts of Bihar due to rising water levels of the Ganga and other rivers.

Breach in Saran Embankment

In Chhapra, the flood situation worsened in Saran district after a fresh breach occurred in the Mahi River embankment. Local authorities and emergency teams are working to manage the impact. "We received reports of leaks from several locations; we have already plugged many of them and addressed the issues. Specifically, regarding the Mahi River embankment at Kesharpur in Trilochak Panchayat, where a breach occurred yesterday morning around 5:30 or 6:30 AM, work began immediately. About 50% of the repair work on that breach is already complete; operations are proceeding rapidly, having continued through the night, and we are aiming to seal it soon. Today, here in Dariyapur Block (Akbarpur Panchayat), another breach occurred on the Mahi River, a gap of about 10–15 feet that widened slightly. The entire team from the Water Resources Department and the district administration is on-site, working to close it quickly," Saran District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava told ANI.

Rising Water Levels in Patna

In Patna, the Ganga water level continues to rise, affecting low-lying areas along the riverbanks. Residents in vulnerable locations have been advised to shift to safer and higher areas, while administrative teams are monitoring the situation. The Bihar government has intensified preparations for relief camps, community kitchens and medical facilities in affected regions.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data recorded on September 6 at 10 am, the Ganga water level at Rajghat Varanasi stood at 69.80 metres. The warning level is 70.262 metres, the danger level is 71.262 metres and the highest flood level is 73.901 metres. The river was showing a falling trend at 1 cm per hour.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is monitoring the flood situation and conducting an aerial survey of affected areas. He has issued instructions to officials regarding relief and rescue operations.

Relief Efforts in Maner

In Patna's Maner area, flood-like conditions persist in the Diara region. RJD MP Misa Bharti inspected the affected areas along with RJD MLA Bhai Virendra and Block Development Officer Puja Kumari. "Six panchayats in the Maner block are fully affected by the flood, while two are partially affected. Relief shelters have been set up at two locations for the flood-affected people," BDO Puja Kumari told ANI. She added that pregnant women had been identified and arrangements would be made to transport them to the Primary Health Centre in Maner by boat when required.

Administration Responds in Katihar

In Katihar, Circle Officer Manish Kumar said the administration was assisting as per government guidelines for flood-affected areas. "The government issues an SOP for flood-affected areas. According to this, if cooking fires cannot be lit for 72 hours, dry rations are provided, or community kitchens are operated to supply food and drink," Kumar said.

He said water levels in the area began rising two to three days ago, leading to inundation in villages and forcing people to move to elevated areas. "Water levels in the village have risen significantly, causing inundation, and people are migrating to higher ground and taking shelter in elevated areas," he said.

Kumar added that plastic sheets were being provided to affected residents and food and drinking water arrangements would be made through community kitchens. "There are three panchayats where a situation requiring migration has arisen. Relief is being provided to them in accordance with government guidelines, based on their specific demands," he said.

The administration has urged people to avoid rumours, follow official instructions and move to safer locations whenever required. Relief and rescue teams remain on alert in flood-affected areas. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)