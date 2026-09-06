Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav ordered a probe into the deaths of 9-10 people from spurious liquor in Sagar district, vowing strict action. Medical teams are on the ground, while Congress leader Jitu Patwari has demanded a judicial inquiry.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday called for a probe into the deaths of 9 to 10 people due to the alleged consumption of spurious liquor in Sagar district, declaring that the state government will not tolerate such incidents and will take the strictest action in the matter.

CM Orders Probe, Vows Strict Action

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said he has instructed the concerned minister and senior officials to visit the site immediately to inspect the situation.

"I have instructed the concerned minister and officials to visit the site immediately; we will take the strictest possible action and conduct an inquiry. Our government will absolutely not tolerate such incidents," said CM Yadav.

Death Toll Rises, Medical Teams Deployed

Meanwhile, at least nine to ten people have died, and several others suffered medical complications after consuming spurious alcohol in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Sagar Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Devesh Pateria stated that while the patients' symptoms could indicate methyl alcohol poisoning, the exact cause has not yet been confirmed. He added that teams of doctors and nurses are conducting door-to-door checks and identifying affected patients in three affected villages.

The CMHO further alerted that the casualty count could increase, anphasising that medical teams remain continuously deployed on the ground to handle the situation.

"... 9-10 people have died so far. Our teams of doctors and nurses are working continuously in the three affected villages, conducting door-to-door checks and identifying patients. The symptoms could indicate methyl alcohol poisoning, but this has not yet been confirmed. Patients are being stabilised here before being referred for further treatment if required. The number of deaths could increase, but teams have been working continuously..." Pateria told reporters.

Congress Slams BJP Govt, Demands Judicial Inquiry

Reacting to the deaths, Congress leader Jitu Patwari launched a scathing attack on the Madhya Pradesh government over the Sagar incident, accusing the ruling BJP-led government of being completely overrun by liquor mafias.

Speaking to ANI, Patwari demanded a judicial inquiry into the deaths, asserting that the liquor mafias involved must be put behind bars within 24 hours. He further added that the people of Madhya Pradesh have seen the real face of the current administration and will give it a fitting response in future.

"This incident exposes the true nature of this government. This is not the first time this has happened. Madhya Pradesh has been taken over by liquor mafias. With great sorrow, I say that such incidents have occurred in Sagar before as well. I myself went there and met with the victims... Parents in every household are shedding tears of blood against this addiction, and the government remains silent. I believe there should be a judicial inquiry into this, and the mafias should be behind bars within 24 hours. The people of Madhya Pradesh have seen the real face of this government, and they will give it a fitting response," said Patwari.