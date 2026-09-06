Former CEC SY Quraishi supported 'Gen Z' student protests against exam paper leaks, calling their demands "very genuine." He praised the government's acceptance of their demands to streamline the educational system, noting the positive outcome.

SY Quraishi Backs Student Protests

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi has voiced strong support for the 'Gen Z' student protests, calling the young protesters' grievances over examination paper leaks "very genuine" and welcoming the government's decision to accept their demands. "The Gen Z protest is a matter of concern, and the issues they have raised are very genuine. These children are working for years for their examinations, then suddenly they find a paper leak here and a paper leak there, and the examination is cancelled. And very easily we say, 'Okay, we'll have another exam.' It's not easy, and it has led to many suicides," he told ANI.

Quraishi said the protesters' core demand was reasonable. "They are only demanding streamlining of the educational system, which is a very valid demand, and I'm sure the government is considering it," he said, adding that the outcome had been positive. "So far, the government has accepted the demands, and they seem to be satisfied, and they should be. Because what they wanted, they have achieved, so that's a good thing."

Nationwide Agitation and Political Fallout

The youth-led protests erupted after a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak. The protest, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), began in June 2026 and spread rapidly across the nation, drawing support from groups such as the All India Students' Association (AISA). Social activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the movement with a hunger strike demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, further amplifying the agitation. The protests intensified on July 20, with a large march toward Parliament and clashes with police, including the use of tear gas and force to disperse crowds. The protest culminated in Pradhan's resignation on July 25, and Pralhad Joshi was given charge of the education portfolio.

Protests Spread to Other States

Jharkhand: Exams Cancelled, Court Intervenes

As it happened, student protests in Jharkhand erupted over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC recruitment tests. After several rounds of talks with a government delegation, CM Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of several exams, including JPSC. However, the Jharkhand High Court has stayed the State government's order cancelling the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and appointments, providing relief to newly appointed officers who had challenged the decision.

Bihar: Exams Halted for New Pattern

Bihar students also launched their agitation over alleged irregularities in the Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination follwoing which State Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced that the upcoming BPSC exams have been put on hold to establish a unified single-test pattern following direct intervention from the state leadership.

CJP's New Campaign

Meanwhile, CJP has been focusing on showcasing the conditions of village schools in their 'School Thik Karo' campaign. (ANI)