NCB and Chandigarh Police busted a Pakistan-linked methamphetamine syndicate in the Tricity region. The operation led to the arrest of an advocate and a woman, and the seizure of 793g of meth, 10g of heroin, and 250g of poppy straw.

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police, has busted an alleged Pakistan-linked methamphetamine (Ice) trafficking syndicate operating in the Tricity region.

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According to an official press release, the operation was carried out on June 12, 2026, leading investigators to a drug module based in Kharar, Punjab.

The Drug Bust Operation

The operation began with the interception and search of a vehicle allegedly being used by a practising advocate. During the search, NCB officials recovered 93 grams of Methamphetamine (Ice) and 10 grams of heroin from the vehicle.

Subsequently, the investigating teams conducted follow-up searches at a flat in Kharar, where they seized an additional 700 grams of Methamphetamine and 250 grams of poppy straw. The total recovery in the case stands at 793 grams of Methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin, and 250 grams of poppy straw.

A woman residing with the accused was also detained during the operation and was later arrested for allegedly facilitating and actively assisting in the commission of the offence.

Scale of Drug Racket and Accused's History

The NCB said the quantity of Methamphetamine seized is approximately 16 times the notified commercial quantity under the provisions of the NDPS Act, highlighting the scale of the drug racket.

During the investigation, officials also found that the accused had previously been booked in FIR No. 476 dated December 25, 2023, registered at Police Station Sector-36, Chandigarh.

Pakistan-Based Syndicate and Ongoing Probe

Preliminary investigations have revealed the existence of a well-organised and sophisticated drug trafficking network with links to a Pakistan-based drug syndicate, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace its supply chain.

NCB's Public Appeal

The NCB has appealed to citizens to support the fight against narcotics and share information related to drug trafficking through the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline (1933), assuring that the identity of informers will be kept strictly confidential. (ANI)