Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Opposition red-faced after BBC India reportedly admits under-reporting its income

    According to income tax officials, the BBC would have to file a revised tax return or face legal action. BBC India would have to clear the dues and pay penalty, which could run into several crores.

    Opposition red-faced after BBC admits under reporting its income
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has reportedly admitted to underreporting its income by Rs 40 crore in an email sent to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), multiple media reports claimed.

    The admission has come as a shot in the arm for the government which had been slammed by the Opposition when the income tax officials had conducted search operations at the BBC India's offices. Multiple Opposition leaders had termed it as a brzen attack on freedom of the Press and as an act of vendetta against the BBC for airing the documentary that spoke of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role as chief minister when the 2002 Gujarat Riots broke out. 

    Media reports citing income tax department officials claimed that there was a deliberate attempt made by BBC India to project the IT department's actions as part of a vendetta.

    According to income tax officials, the BBC would have to file a revised tax return or face legal action. BBC India would have to clear the dues and pay penalty, which could run into several crores.

    To recall, officials from the income tax department had searched the BBC India offices in Delhi and Mumbai in February 2023. The searches came weeks after the BBC aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India.

    Income tax officials had then said that profits and income shown were 'not commensurate with the scale of operations in the country.

    The Congress had then slammed the searches at the BBC's offices and termed as a sign of 'authoritarianism and dictatorship' of the Narendra Modi government. Parties like the Samajwadi Party had termed the searches as the declaration of 'ideological emergency'.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: AI camera detects several traffic rule violations in first 12 hours of operation anr

    Kerala: AI camera detects over 35,000 traffic rule violations in first 12 hours of operation

    India is not part of any military alliance: Deputy NSA shuts door on Chinese doubts on ties with US

    India is not part of any military alliance: Deputy NSA shuts door on Chinese doubts on ties with US

    Tamil Nadu releases wild tusker Arikomban in Upper Kodayar forest area anr

    Tamil Nadu releases wild tusker Arikomban in Upper Kodayar forest area

    Another breakup ends in woman from Hyderabad dead probe underway gcw

    Another breakup ends in woman from Hyderabad dead, probe underway

    Made in India heavyweight torpedo successfully tested (WATCH)

    Made in India heavyweight torpedo successfully tested (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: AI camera detects several traffic rule violations in first 12 hours of operation anr

    Kerala: AI camera detects over 35,000 traffic rule violations in first 12 hours of operation

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Money is nice, but...' - Mitchell Starc explains reason for not participating in IPL snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Money is nice, but...' - Starc explains reason for not participating in IPL

    7 signs your relationship is getting serious

    7 signs your relationship is getting serious

    BIG change Apple shortens Hey Siri to just Siri across iPhone Mac other devices gcw

    BIG change! Apple shortens 'Hey Siri' to just 'Siri' across iPhone, Mac, other devices

    India is not part of any military alliance: Deputy NSA shuts door on Chinese doubts on ties with US

    India is not part of any military alliance: Deputy NSA shuts door on Chinese doubts on ties with US

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon