Jhansi hospital fire: Father saves babies from blaze, loses his own twin daughters

Yakoob Mansuri, a young food vendor, heroically saved multiple infants during a devastating fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's NICU but tragically lost his own twin daughters. The fire broke out late Friday night.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 2:31 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

Jhansi: Yakoob Mansuri, a young man in his twenties, became a hero on Friday night, but not for his children. His newborn twin daughters will never know of his bravery. For a week, Yakoob, a food vendor from Hamirpur, had been camping outside the neonatal intensive care unit of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College. He and his wife, Nazma, took shifts to vigilantly watch over their critically ill babies.

Jhansi hospital fire kills 10 newborns: Short circuit caused blaze, UP CM Yogi orders probe | Key updates

On Friday night, when a fire erupted, Yakoob shattered a window and rushed into the neonatal intensive care unit, determined to save as many infants as possible. Tragically, his own twin daughters were not among the survivors. Their bodies were identified the following day. Heartbroken, Yakoob and his wife Nazma spent Saturday outside the hospital, overwhelmed with grief and disbelief.

A devastating fire erupted in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Jhansi's Rani Laxmibai Medical College late Friday night, resulting in the loss of 10 newborns. Prompt action by rescue teams ensured the safe evacuation of 54 infants within 15-20 minutes, who were transferred to the PICU ward and are reported to be in good health.

The fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit, led to a swift evacuation, with all senior health officials, fire brigade teams, and doctors ensuring timely rescue. The rescued children did not sustain any burn or suffocation injuries and were relocated to other wards, the district hospital, and private nursing homes for further care.  

CM Yogi Adityanath extended condolences to the families of the deceased and announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for each family that lost a child and Rs 50,000 for families of injured children. "The government stands firmly with the affected families," he stated.  

Sanjana Kumari, a new mother, faced an unimaginable loss as she mourned the death of her firstborn. "My baby was burned to death in front of my eyes, and I was powerless to do anything. The hospital's negligence shattered my dreams. I didn't even get a chance to hold my child," she said, her voice heavy with grief.

Jhansi hospital fire: Swift rescue saves 54 newborns; CM Yogi announces aid for victims' families

