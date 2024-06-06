Operation Blue Star anniversary: Pro-Khalistan slogans raised inside Golden Temple, sparks row (WATCH)

Operation Blue Star, conducted by the Indian Army, commenced on June 1, 1984, aiming to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his armed followers who had taken refuge in the Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Punjab.

In a recent development, members of the Sikh community on Thursday (June 6) raised pro-Khalistan slogans inside the Golden Temple premises, marking the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. The demonstrators also displayed posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a central figure in the events leading up to the operation.

Operation Blue Star, conducted by the Indian Army, commenced on June 1, 1984, aiming to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his armed followers who had taken refuge in the Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Punjab.

Caretaker PM Modi to invite THESE world leaders to swearing-in ceremony on June 8

The operation, sanctioned by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, resulted in significant violence and religious clashes, and lasted until June 10, 1984.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have implemented extensive security measures across Amritsar City to prevent any potential unrest. A total of 2,300 security personnel have been deployed, including two companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), one company of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 1,000 anti-riot police personnel, and officers from neighboring districts.

Notorious Bihar gangster with Rs 2.25 lakh bounty killed in UP Police encounter

Latest Videos