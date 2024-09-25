Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Where is Siddique? Police launch massive search for absconding Malayalam actor in rape case

    Malayalam actor Siddique is in hiding after Kerala High Court denied anticipatory bail in a 2016 rape case. Police are searching hotels in Kochi and beyond. Siddique's lawyers, including Mukul Rohatgi, will appeal to the Supreme Court, citing delayed FIR filing and lack of criminal history.

    Where is Siddique? Police launch massive search for absconding Malayalam actor in rape case dmn
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala Police launched a massive search operation for Malayalam actor Siddique, who went into hiding after being denied anticipatory bail in a rape case . The team's operation involves checking hotels in Kochi and other locations inside and outside the state. On Wednesday (Sep 25), the actor's phone gave a busy signal after remaining switched off for most part since Tuesday (Sep 24). The Kerala High Court had earlier denied him anticipatory bail and his lawyers are likely to approach the Supreme Court today. The survivor has filed a counter-petition at the apex court.

    Siddique's legal team, including senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, has prepared an appeal citing delay in filing the FIR and lack of criminal history against the actor.


    The prosecution is also preparing to file a counter-affidavit opposing Siddique's bail plea.


    The case pertains to allegations of rape and harassment by a young actress, who claimed Siddique assaulted her in 2016 at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.


    The High Court had observed that prima facie evidence suggests Siddique's involvement in the crime.


    Following the release of Hema Committee report, the actress made allegations of sexual assault against actor Siddique, leading to his resignation as the general secretary of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).


    The police had registered the case two months ago but hadn't served any notice to Siddique until the High Court's verdict.


    Siddique's move to approach the Supreme Court comes after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. His lawyers consulted with senior lawyers in New Delhi and is likely to mention the delay in the survivor's complaint in the actor's plea. Citing the lack of criminal history against the actor, his lawyers will convey to the court his readiness to cooperate with the probe. 

