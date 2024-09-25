Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Panic after smoke comes out of Dubai-bound flight at Chennai airport; Emirates responds (WATCH)

    A Dubai-bound Emirates flight was delayed at the Chennai International Airport on Tuesday evening after smoke emanated from the tail end of the flight.

    Panic after smoke comes out of Dubai-bound flight at Chennai airport; Emirates responds (WATCH) shk
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    Panic gripped passengers of a Dubai-bound Emirates flight as it was delayed at the Chennai International Airport after smoke emanated from the tail end of the flight. In a swift response to a potentially alarming situation, Emirates clarified on Wednesday that the smoke observed on flight EK547 from Chennai to Dubai was the result of a 'technical issue' during refueling. The incident unfolded late Tuesday evening at approximately 9:50 PM, just before the flight’s scheduled departure from Chennai airport.

    Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke billowing from the wing area of the aircraft, with videos later surfacing showing additional plumes from the rear section. Emergency response teams immediately rushed to the scene to tackle the issue, swiftly working to extinguish the smoke, which appeared to originate from one of the plane's engines.

     

    "Emirates flight EK547 from Chennai to Dubai on 24 September 2024 was delayed due to a technical fault. Following an engineering inspection, the aircraft was cleared to proceed to Dubai," an Emirates spokesperson told news agency ANI.

    After rigorous safety checks and a thorough engineering inspection, the aircraft was eventually cleared for takeoff. Fortunately, passengers had not yet boarded at the time of the incident, but around 320 travelers were present in the terminal and lounge, waiting for updates as the situation unfolded.

    Emirates reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to passenger safety, ensuring that all necessary precautions and checks were conducted before allowing the flight to continue its journey to Dubai. The airline reassured customers that it maintains the highest safety standards, ensuring that incidents like this are handled with precision and care.

