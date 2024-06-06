Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Caretaker PM Modi to invite THESE world leaders to swearing-in ceremony on June 8

    Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has already been invited, having congratulated Modi on the BJP-led NDA's electoral victory during a phone call. The President's Media Division of Sri Lanka confirmed the invitation and Wickremesinghe's acceptance in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

    Caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to invite leaders from neighboring countries to his swearing-in ceremony on June 8, sources familiar with the matter revealed on Wednesday (June 6). The nations expected to receive invitations include Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius.

    Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has already been invited, having congratulated Modi on the BJP-led NDA's electoral victory during a phone call. The President's Media Division of Sri Lanka confirmed the invitation and Wickremesinghe's acceptance in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also received an invitation during a telephonic conversation with Modi and has accepted, reports said.

    Other leaders expected to be invited include Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda.' Formal invitations are scheduled to be sent on Thursday, June 6.

    The caretaker Prime Minister is set to assume office for an unprecedented third consecutive term, following the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Although the BJP did not achieve a majority on its own, the NDA alliance managed to secure 293 out of 543 seats, surpassing the majority threshold of 272.

    With key support from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU), the formation of the BJP-led NDA government is confirmed. The swearing-in ceremony for Modi is likely to take place on June 8.

    In previous terms, Modi had invited regional leaders to his swearing-in ceremonies. In 2014, leaders of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries attended, while in 2019, leaders from BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries were present.

