Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Bengaluru court orders Lokayukta probe into MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah

    A Special Court has ordered a Lokayukta investigation into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's alleged involvement in a Rs 56 crore land scam linked to MUDA. The probe follows a complaint by RTI activist Snehamai Krishna, raising concerns over misuse of power in land allotment.

    Bengaluru court orders Lokayukta probe into MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 1:55 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

    A Special Court has ordered the Lokayukta police to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with a land scam involving the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The court has directed the Lokayukta Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to conduct the probe and submit a detailed report within three months.

    The case stems from a private complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamai Krishna, who alleged that ₹56 crore had been paid by MUDA to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife. The issue concerns the acquisition of 14 replacement plots, and Krishna claims that Siddaramaiah misused his power in facilitating these land allotments.

    Karnataka HC rejects CM Siddaramaiah's plea, orders prime facie into MUDA land scam case

    Judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhatt, presiding over the case, indicated that he would issue a private complaint order based on a High Court ruling from the previous day. The High Court had dismissed a petition filed by CM Siddaramaiah, which sought to challenge the investigation. The judge expressed concerns regarding Siddaramaiah's involvement in the alleged illegal acquisition of land.

    What was the case?

    MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah: All you need to know

    The case revolves around the acquisition of 14 replacement plots worth approximately ₹56 crore. It is alleged that MUDA improperly granted these plots in exchange for 3 acres and 16 guntas of land from survey number 464 in Kesare village, Mysore. Activists have claimed that the CM exerted influence over MUDA officials to facilitate this transaction.

    The High Court had previously upheld the Governor’s approval for the prosecution against Siddaramaiah, dismissing a stay on the trial in the Special Court. The probe is being pursued under Section 7C of the Prevention of Corruption Act, emphasizing the necessity to delve into the case, particularly concerning the alleged fake denotification of land linked to a person named Devaraju.

    Despite Devaraju not being the rightful owner of the land, it is claimed that the land was sold to him, raising further questions about the legitimacy of the transaction. The investigation is expected to explore these claims and examine the broader implications of the Chief Minister's actions.

    Karnataka MUDA Scam: CM Siddaramaiah rules out resignation amid allegations

    Social activist TJ Abraham, alongside Krishna and JDS Legal Unit President SP Pradeep Kumar, had previously petitioned the Governor for permission to investigate the case. On August 17, the Governor authorized the inquiry into Siddaramaiah’s involvement.

    In response to the investigation's initiation, the Chief Minister sought legal recourse by filing a petition in the High Court, requesting a stay on the Governor's order. However, the High Court ultimately supported the Governor's decision to proceed with the prosecution.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Where are other 2 bullets?': Bombay HC raises eyebrows over missing evidence in Badlapur custody death case AJR

    'Where are other 2 bullets?': Bombay HC raises eyebrows over missing evidence in Badlapur custody death case

    Complaint against influencer Sugandh Sharma for saying Bengaluru will go empty if North Indians leave vkp

    Bengaluru: Complaint filed against woman who sparked outrage with city will become empty if 'Northies leave'

    UP SHOCKER! 38-year-old man sentenced to life for raping elderly mother dmn

    UP SHOCKER! 38-year-old man sentenced to life for raping his elderly mother

    UP teacher threatens to fail Class 6 student, tries to rape her; thrashed after locals catch him (WATCH)

    UP teacher threatens to fail Class 6 student, tries to rape her; thrashed after locals catch him (WATCH)

    Supreme Court raps Karnataka HC judge: No part of India can be called 'Pakistan' AJR

    Supreme Court raps Karnataka HC judge: No part of India can be called 'Pakistan'

    Recent Stories

    Amazon Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart Big Billion Days: BIGGEST festive sale season begins! gcw

    Amazon Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart Big Billion Days: BIGGEST festive sale season begins!

    Rohanpreet Singh breaks silence on Neha Kakkar divorce rumours: "Logon ka kaam hai..." RTM

    Rohanpreet Singh breaks silence on Neha Kakkar divorce rumours: "Logon ka kaam hai..."

    Saudi Arabia leaves Pakistan red faced over warning to 'stop sending beggars' under Umrah visas gcw

    Saudi Arabia leaves Pakistan red faced over warning to 'stop sending beggars' under Umrah visas

    football 'All good things must come to an end': France legend Raphael Varane announces shock retirement from football snt

    'All good things must come to an end': French legend Raphael Varane announces shock retirement from football

    US Elections 2024: Jennifer Lawrence supports Kamala Harris over Donald Trump RBA

    US Elections 2024: Jennifer Lawrence supports Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon