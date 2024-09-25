BREAKING: Bengaluru court orders Lokayukta probe into MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah

A Special Court has ordered a Lokayukta investigation into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's alleged involvement in a Rs 56 crore land scam linked to MUDA. The probe follows a complaint by RTI activist Snehamai Krishna, raising concerns over misuse of power in land allotment.

A Special Court has ordered the Lokayukta police to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with a land scam involving the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The court has directed the Lokayukta Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to conduct the probe and submit a detailed report within three months.

The case stems from a private complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamai Krishna, who alleged that ₹56 crore had been paid by MUDA to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife. The issue concerns the acquisition of 14 replacement plots, and Krishna claims that Siddaramaiah misused his power in facilitating these land allotments.

Judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhatt, presiding over the case, indicated that he would issue a private complaint order based on a High Court ruling from the previous day. The High Court had dismissed a petition filed by CM Siddaramaiah, which sought to challenge the investigation. The judge expressed concerns regarding Siddaramaiah's involvement in the alleged illegal acquisition of land.

What was the case?



The case revolves around the acquisition of 14 replacement plots worth approximately ₹56 crore. It is alleged that MUDA improperly granted these plots in exchange for 3 acres and 16 guntas of land from survey number 464 in Kesare village, Mysore. Activists have claimed that the CM exerted influence over MUDA officials to facilitate this transaction.

The High Court had previously upheld the Governor’s approval for the prosecution against Siddaramaiah, dismissing a stay on the trial in the Special Court. The probe is being pursued under Section 7C of the Prevention of Corruption Act, emphasizing the necessity to delve into the case, particularly concerning the alleged fake denotification of land linked to a person named Devaraju.

Despite Devaraju not being the rightful owner of the land, it is claimed that the land was sold to him, raising further questions about the legitimacy of the transaction. The investigation is expected to explore these claims and examine the broader implications of the Chief Minister's actions.



Social activist TJ Abraham, alongside Krishna and JDS Legal Unit President SP Pradeep Kumar, had previously petitioned the Governor for permission to investigate the case. On August 17, the Governor authorized the inquiry into Siddaramaiah’s involvement.

In response to the investigation's initiation, the Chief Minister sought legal recourse by filing a petition in the High Court, requesting a stay on the Governor's order. However, the High Court ultimately supported the Governor's decision to proceed with the prosecution.

