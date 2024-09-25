Mumbai Metro: Aqua line to be opened in October; check ticket fare, route and more

The initial stretch of the Aqua Line spans 12.5 kilometers, connecting Aarey Colony to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Bhide said that the commissioning of this line is expected soon, pending the necessary safety clearances. The Aqua Line is part of a larger 33.5-kilometer corridor running from Colaba to SEEPZ, incorporating Aarey as well.

The eagerly awaited first phase of the Mumbai Metro 3 line, known as the Aqua Line, is all set to be inaugurated in October 2024. Ashwini Bhide, the managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), made the announcement during a press conference held on September 24.

The initial stretch of the Aqua Line spans 12.5 kilometers, connecting Aarey Colony to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Bhide said that the commissioning of this line is expected soon, pending the necessary safety clearances. The Aqua Line is part of a larger 33.5-kilometer corridor running from Colaba to SEEPZ, incorporating Aarey as well.

The Aarey-BKC stretch will feature ten stations, enhancing connectivity for commuters. Notably, this line will link Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and will connect with Metro Line 1 (the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line) at the Marol Naka station.

Once operational, the Aqua Line will offer 96 daily services between Aarey and BKC, operating from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM. On Sundays, the first service will commence at 8:30 AM. The ticket fare structure is designed to be affordable, with a minimum fare of Rs 10 and a maximum fare of Rs 50. Upon completion of the entire Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey corridor, the maximum ticket fare will increase to Rs 70.

The first phase of the Aqua Line is designed to accommodate approximately 650,000 passengers per day. In terms of staffing, Bhide revealed that the line will feature 48 train captains, including ten women. Moreover, a significant number of women will be involved in the operation and maintenance once the line is officially commissioned.

The Aqua Line trains are designed to have a maximum speed of 85 km/h, with an average operational speed of 35 km/h. Bhide noted that while they are awaiting final approval for the rail line application, the approval for the rolling stock has already been granted.

