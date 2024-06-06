Notorious Bihar gangster with Rs 2.25 lakh bounty killed in UP Police encounter

Earlier this year, on February 24, police raided Rai's hideout in Begusarai. During the raid, Rai and his associates fired indiscriminately at the police, injuring one person seriously before fleeing the scene.

A notorious gangster from Bihar, carrying a bounty of Rs 2.25 lakh, was shot down in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials confirmed.

The encounter, which took place on Wednesday (June 5) night, was executed by a joint team of the Special Task Forces (STFs) from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Nilesh Rai, a resident of Begusarai district in Bihar, had 16 criminal cases against him, including charges of murder, robbery, and extortion, according to senior police official Amitabh Yash, who oversees the UP STF and Law and Order.

'Huge slap on Hindus' face': Enraged man rips apart 'shameful' 234-seat win for INDIA Bloc in LS polls (WATCH)

"In a coordinated effort between the Noida Unit of UP STF and Bihar STF, an encounter occurred with criminals in the Ratanpuri police station area of Muzaffarnagar," Yash said. "During the encounter, Nilesh Rai, a notorious criminal from Begusarai with a reward of Rs 2.25 lakh on his head, was critically injured. He was transported to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries."

Earlier this year, on February 24, police raided Rai's hideout in Begusarai. During the raid, Rai and his associates fired indiscriminately at the police, injuring one person seriously before fleeing the scene.

The authorities have launched further investigations to unravel more details related to Rai's criminal activities and network.

Gulmarg: Iconic 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song famed 106-yr-old Maharani Temple destroyed in fire (WATCH)

Latest Videos