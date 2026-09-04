Seven surrendered insurgent groups have started a 72-hour blockade of the Assam-Agartala National Highway in Tripura, demanding the implementation of a tripartite peace accord and fulfillment of their 11-point charter of demands.

Seven surrendered insurgent groups on Friday started a 72-hour blockade of the Assam-Agartala National Highway, pressing for the fulfilment of their 11 demands.

Members and supporters of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (Original), NLFT (Parimal Debbarma), All Tripura Tiger Force, NLFT (Nayan Bashi), Joint Action Rehabilitation Committee, Joint Action Committee and All Tripura Tiger Force (Old) began the blockade early Friday morning as part of their pre-announced programme.

The protesters assembled in the Chandra Sadhupada area of Baramura and blocked the national highway. Tyres were also set ablaze as part of the protest, bringing vehicular movement to a virtual standstill and leaving a large number of vehicles stranded at different locations. Security was stepped up in the area following the blockade, with police and administrative officials monitoring the situation. The blockade was also reportedly observed at Bighudas along the railway route and Khowai Chowmuhani on the road route. West Tripura District Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak reached the spot after receiving reports of the blockade. Police and administrative officials are monitoring the situation and holding discussions with the protesters in an effort to restore normal traffic movement.

'Agreements Not Implemented': NLFT Leader

NLFT leader Thomas Tripura said the groups had been engaged in a prolonged struggle and claimed that several agreements signed with the Centre and the Tripura government had not been implemented. Speaking about the history of the groups and the agreements reached with the governments, Thomas Tripura said, “We have struggled for nearly 35 years as a revolutionary organisation. And names are, as we had already mentioned in Kok Borok and Hindi, Bengali, that we have about seven, eight organisations. The major organisations are namely NLFT and ATTR.”

He further claimed that the agreements had set a time-bound framework for implementation and alleged that little progress had been made so far.

'Nothing has been implemented'

Explaining the reason behind the agitation, the NLFT leader said, “So, in the last two years, it has been passed after the three-party agreement. In the agreement, it is clearly given a time-bound frame that within four years, that is within 2028, all the accord should be or must be implemented within the framework period. But as we know, and as you know, till today, nothing has been implemented. Not even moral conduct has been taken out in order to implement. So, for that, we have decided in order to implement all these accords, which have been committed to by the Government of India and the Government of Tripura. “

Thomas Tripura said the groups had decided to continue the blockade to press the Centre and the state government to fulfil their commitments under the agreements. Defending the decision to start the 72-hour strike, he said, “So today, since we are not able to get all the promises given by the Central Government and State Government, we have taken the decision that, without hesitation, without the root blockade, without all these initiatives by the three-party agreement groups, as well as the civil society and the mass people of Tripura. That's why we have taken this stand decision that we will continue strikes for 72 hours to fulfil our achievement or the demands.”

The 11-Point Charter of Demands

The organisations have placed 11 demands before the authorities, including immediate protection of their leaders and cadres, acceptance and inclusion of the cadre list, and immediate implementation of the September 4, 2024 tripartite peace accord. They have also demanded the immediate filling of ST backlog vacancies and withdrawal of police cases against the returnee cadres. Another key demand is the immediate implementation of Socio-Economic Development Package (SEDP) projects, including projects on privately owned land and individual and selected project components, according to the organisations.

On issues concerning indigenous communities, the groups have demanded safeguards for Tiprasa land and a separate administration, along with the adoption and implementation of the Roman script for Kokborok. Their other demands include a unified customary law for all Tiprasa, restoration and renaming of ancient village names, and transfer of land acquisition and allotment rights to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

72-Hour Statewide Bandh Announced

Earlier in the day, returnee groups associated with the NLFT and All Tripura Tiger Force ATTF have announced a 72-hour statewide bandh in Tripura from 6 am on September 4, demanding the implementation of the tripartite peace accord signed on September 4, 2024, and safeguards for former cadres. The bandh has been jointly called by NLFT (Original), NLFT (PD) returnee groups and ATTF as a “peaceful democratic movement” seeking what they described as “justice, dignity of returnee cadres and the future of Tiprasa.”

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