Congress MP Jairam Ramesh congratulated ISRO on the GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission, calling it a landmark achievement. The GSLV rocket successfully placed a 2,367-kg advanced Earth-imaging satellite into orbit from Sriharikota.

Jairam Ramesh Hails ISRO's Success

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission, describing it as a "landmark achievement" that would boost the country's strategic capabilities and the morale of the space agency.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the GSLV rocket was successfully launched from Sriharikota early Friday to place the 2,367-kg advanced Earth-imaging satellite into orbit.

After a relatively quiet period, ISRO successfully launched its GSLV rocket from Sriharikota early this morning to put an advanced Earth-imaging-satellite weighing 2367 kg into orbit. This is yet another landmark achievement and will add to the nation’s strategic capabilities.… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 4, 2026 "After a relatively quiet period, ISRO successfully launched its GSLV rocket from Sriharikota early this morning to put an advanced Earth-imaging-satellite weighing 2367 kg into orbit. This is yet another landmark achievement and will add to the nation’s strategic capabilities. It will also undoubtedly be a big morale booster to ISRO since it has found itself under attack from various quarters."

Slams Privatisation Bid

While hailing the success, the Congress leader took a swipe at the Centre over the privatisation bid in the space sector. He said, "The entire nation should salute ISRO’s deep resilience and wish it all success in coming endeavours, whatever those may be, under the radical role reconfiguration taking place at the instance of the PMO that will change the very character of this inspirational public institution that has done the country proud for decades in the face of tremendous odds."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Congratulates ISRO

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated ISRO on the successful mission. Heartiest congratulations to the brilliant team at @isro on the successful GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission! Your remarkable work and dedication continue to take India's space journey to new heights. A proud moment for every Indian! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/6aG7YB3pFN — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 4, 2026 "Heartiest congratulations to the brilliant team at @isro on the successful GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission! Your remarkable work and dedication continue to take India's space journey to new heights. A proud moment for every Indian!," She added.

ISRO Confirms Successful Launch

The GSLV-F17 vehicle successfully and precisely injected EOS-05, also known as the geo-imaging star satellite, into its intended orbit, marking another milestone for India's space programme, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief V Narayanan announced on Thursday.

ISRO successfully deployed the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, marking another major milestone in India’s space programme. The launch took place from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR. The launch was carried out on a GSLV-F17 rocket, which is the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), as it carried EOS-05 towards a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO). (ANI)