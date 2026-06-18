J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal to review preparations for the upcoming Mela. He assured that the government would provide all necessary support for the smooth conduct of the annual religious festival.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal to offer prayers and review the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Kheer Bhawani Mela. The Chief Minister, who is also representative for the Ganderbal constituency, took stock of the facilities being set up for the devotees ahead of the festival on June 22.

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Speaking to the media, CM Omar Abdullah said, "June 22 is the auspicious occasion of Kheer Bhawani Mela. People from all over the world will gather here to have 'darshan' of the Goddess and seek her blessings. As the MLA here, I have come to see how the arrangements are, what preparations are being made and what remains to be done."

The Chief Minister interacted with the temple priests and local administration to identify any gaps in the arrangements. "After talking to the priests here, I have found out that 2-3 things are needed. We will try to complete these works before June 22," he added, ensuring that the government would provide all necessary support for the smooth conduct of the festival.

About the Kheer Bhawani Mela

The Kheer Bhawani Mela is an important annual religious festival for the Kashmiri Pandit community. It is held at the Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulla Mulla village of Ganderbal district. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi, a form of Goddess Durga, and is considered one of the holiest sites for Kashmiri Hindus.

The Mata Kheer Bhawani annual Mela at the famous Ragnya Devi temple near Srinagar.

Kheer'- a milk and rice pudding that is offered to propitiate the goddess. Kheer Bhawani is sometimes translated as 'Milk Goddess'.

The worship of Kheer Bhawani is universal among the Hindus of Kashmir; most of them worship her as their protective patron deity, Kuladevi. (ANI)