Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has directed collectors to identify land for 2,200 model primary schools by March 2027. The state has allocated over Rs 2,200 crore for the project, aiming for one school per Gram Panchayat.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed all District Collectors to identify and make available land for 2,200 Godabarish Mishra Model Primary Schools by March 2027 while reviewing the implementation of the flagship programme at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

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According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office, the CM Majhi instructed Collectors to monitor the progress on a weekly basis and submit reports to the School and Mass Education Department. He also announced that he would personally review the implementation of the project every month to ensure timely execution.

The Odisha government has allocated more than Rs 2,200 crore for the programme in the current financial year. The initiative aims to establish world-class primary schools at the Gram Panchayat level in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the release said.

Foundation stones have already been laid for 322 schools, where construction work has commenced. Majhi directed officials to expedite land identification for the remaining schools and advised involving local MLAs in the process to facilitate and speed up the exercise.

Emphasising the importance of timely implementation, the Chief Minister said the active involvement of District Collectors is essential for achieving the target. The state government aims to establish a Godabarish Mishra Model Primary School in every Gram Panchayat across Odisha.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond attended the meeting virtually, along with senior officials, while all District Collectors joined through virtual mode, the release said.

Odisha Secures Major Green Energy Investment

Earlier on July 3, Majhi held an interactive session with Japanese business delegates at Lok Seva Bhawan (State Secretariat) and informed that India's ACME Group and Japan's IHI Corporation signing agreements for green ammonia and green methanol will create more than 7,600 jobs.

During an interactive session here, he said that the cooperation between Japan and his state will prove to be a milestone. He added that the projects for green ammonia and green methanol will be set up in Paradeep and Gopalpur.

"While the relationship between India and Japan grows stronger day by day, today's cooperation with Japan in Odisha will prove to be a milestone. Today, Agreements were signed with ACME and IHI for green ammonia and green methanol. These projects will be set up in Paradeep and Gopalpur. This will bring an investment of Rs 67,000 Crores to Odisha and create more than 7600 jobs," CM Majhi said.

His remarks came after the Odisha CM witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the Industries Department, Government of Odisha, IHI Corporation and ACME Group to explore large-scale clean energy and industrial projects in the state, with a cumulative investment of Rs 67,000 crore and expected to generate more than 7,000 jobs in Odisha.

The proposed investments include a 0.4 MTPA green ammonia project at Gopalpur-Tata SEZ with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, an associated jetty-less floating terminal infrastructure worth Rs 1,000 crore, a 0.8 MTPA green ammonia project at Paradeep with an investment of Rs 34,000 crore, and a methanol project involving an investment of Rs 12,000 crore. (ANI)