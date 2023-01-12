Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nupur Sharma receives licence to carry gun amid death threat over Prophet row

    The suspended BJP spokesperson was permitted licence by the Delhi Police for self-protection after her request, the official confirmed. Last year, during a TV debate, Sharma made controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed, which sparked massive outrage.

    
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman Nupur Sharma, suspended from the party after outrage over her provocative remarks about Prophet Mohammad, has been granted a permit to carry guns. Previously, Sharma claimed that she had received multiple death threats due to her remark. 

    The suspended BJP spokesperson was permitted licence by the Delhi Police for self-protection after her request, the official confirmed. 

    Last year, during a TV debate, Sharma made controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed, which sparked massive outrage. Sharma's remark against the Prophet led to nationwide protests and also drew widespread condemnation from various Gulf countries, including the UAE, Afghanistan, and Qatar. 

    Following the huge backlash, BJP suspended Sharma from the party. The party said, "BJP respects all religions and strongly condemns insults to any religious personality."

    Later, Nupur Sharma withdrew her remark, saying that her intention was not to hurt anyone's religious beliefs. 

    In August 2022, the Supreme Court noted the life threats to Nupur Sharma and reduced all proceedings against her so that she does not have to travel to all states where cases against her are pending.

    Previously, Sharma claimed that she and her family had received rape and death threats after a video of the TV debate went viral on social media.

    "I am constantly receiving death and beheading threats against my family and myself. Threats of rape, death, and beheading have been made against my sister, mother, father, and me. I've informed Delhi Police about this," Sharma said. 

    In June last year, Delhi Police also provided security to the suspended BJP leader after she claimed she had received threats and was being harassed over her remarks.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2023, 2:01 PM IST
